CSC Releases Insights into the Next Evolution in Private Capital

Leading global fund administrator explores fund life cycle management for closed-end funds

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CSC, the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services, today released the insight report "The Next Evolution in Private Capital: Fund Life Cycle Management for Closed-End Funds." Private capital markets are facing the next evolutionary leap as fund managers recognize that day-to-day fund operations are not incidental but central to the way their firm is perceived in the market. The most successful fund managers will be those who recognize that the private markets have reached an inflection point.

CSC (PRNewswire)

In this insight report, CSC's fund services experts explore the trends and innovations that are redefining the way fund managers need to manage the life cycle for closed-end funds. The insight report addresses:

Shifting perceptions, the need for scale, and investor expectations

The inevitable price of success requiring adherence to evolving regulatory standards

The fund life cycle journey from fund formation through realization and liquidation

Technology and complexities inherent in the fund service ecosystem

Global perspectives with spotlights on APAC, Europe , and North America

"In APAC, the fund administrator is more deeply embedded in the fund life cycle at every stage," says Agnes Chen, managing director of CSC's APAC region. "Our clients work so hard to fundraise. Fund service partners need to focus on facilitating the onboarding process so that it's compliant, swift, and painless. As much as it's a compliance process, it's also a customer-service process."

CSC supports multiple fund types and investments, including private equity, private debt, real estate, venture capital, SBIC and RBIC (U.S.), fund of funds, SPV, and co-investment. CSC is fully licensed and staffed to support private fund managers in the global financial markets.

"In Europe, we're seeing a lot of traditional managers who mainly focus on public markets moving into or considering private markets," says Liam McHugh, managing director of CSC's European region. "They know where to invest and where to market, but they need guidance when it comes to fund structures and compliance."

There has been no shortage of exhilarating highs in private capital over the years, but the asset class is now entering an exciting new phase.

"Private capital is one of many industries going through a data and compliance evolution as it matures," says Anne Anquillare, CFA, CSC's head of fund services North America. "The challenge is that this evolution is happening at a time when technology—and the expertise required to manage it—is also transforming rapidly. For today's fund managers, access to top-tier administrative and compliance technology and expertise is mandatory."

Learn more about CSC's global fund services by visiting cscgfm.com.

About CSC

For more than 20 years, CSC has delivered best-in-class fund administration and technology solutions to funds, general partnerships, limited partners, and management companies in the alternative asset space. CSC has helped some of the most complex fund types meet stringent regulatory and investor requirements. We're a globally recognized fund administrator and back-office specialist. As a fully integrated service provider, we partner with capital markets participants, alternative asset managers, corporations, and financial institutions requiring fiduciary, administration, and governance support—and we deliver world-class solutions to all types of closed-end funds and their investors. CSC is the world's leading provider of business, legal, tax, and digital brand services. We're a global company with a local presence capable of conducting transactions and providing services wherever our clients are. We accomplish that by deploying experts in every business we serve.

For more information about CSC's services, visit cscgfm.com.

For more information:

Jeff Lyons

Public Relations Manager, CSC

(302) 636-5401 x65519

jeff.lyons@cscglobal.com

CSC News Room

Laura Hills

Thought Leadership Manager, CSC

(212) 203-4667

laura.hills@cscgfm.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CSC