Developmental Pathways Hosts Event at Brewability and Partners with Community Advocates to Encourage People with Disabilities to Vote

The nonprofit will host a premiere party for "My Vote Matters" music video at the Englewood-based brewery on Sept. 15 to drive voter registration and education

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Developmental Pathways (DP) is teaming up with Brewability, a pizzeria and brewery that primarily employs individuals with developmental disabilities, to host the "My Vote Matters" music video premiere party on Thursday, Sept. 15. This summer, DP partnered with community advocate, Jim Brennan, to create a parody sing-along music video to raise awareness about the importance of voting. The video is complete, and we're excited to share it.

(PRNewswire)

The event will take place at Brewability at 3445 S Broadway, Englewood, CO, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sept. 15. The first showing of the video will be at 5:30 p.m. and will play again throughout the evening. All attendees will be able to enjoy the music video thanks to Brewability's vibrational dance floor, funded by a grant through DP in July. Additionally, nonpartisan election officials from Arapahoe and Douglas Counties will be there to assist with voter registration.

The music video is a collaboration between DP staff and community advocate Jim Brennan, who performs weekly sing-alongs on social media with his son, Ian. Jim, Ian, community members, performers, and staff met at the DP office in Aurora this summer to film the video. Jim brought a stellar production team and a music therapist to help the stars shine. The goal of the video is to bring attention to voting rights in the disability community and encourage all Coloradoans, regardless of ability, to register to vote, learn about the candidates and ballot issues, and – most importantly – vote.

"Brewability is a place for everyone in the community to come together," says founder and owner Tiffany Fixter. "We're excited to host the "My Vote Matters" premiere to help empower individuals with disabilities to vote on the issues that matter most to them."

DP recognizes there can be many barriers to voting, especially for those with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities. According to the American Association for People with Disabilities (AAPD), in a study cited from Rutgers University, "If people with disabilities voted at the same rate as people without disabilities who have the same demographic characteristics, there would be about 2.35 million more voters." Some numbers suggest closer to 3 million more voters.

"People with disabilities often rely on services and support systems funded by state and federal dollars to access important resources like housing, education, and medical care," says DP's Associate Director for Disability Policy Kim Tenure. "Voting is critical for this community because what's on the ballot may impact their ability to be included in key decisions."

Voter turnout for people with disabilities increased from the 2016 to 2020 election for a variety of reasons, including more awareness and changes in requirements due to COVID-19, which made voting more accessible. In Colorado, in addition to the requirements for accessible polling locations, people with disabilities can also take advantage of mail-in and electronic ballots.

In 2020 DP launched its first organized voter engagement initiative with the goal of creating a nonpartisan campaign that advocates for individuals with developmental disabilities and/or delays in all stages of life. As part of the ongoing campaign, DP works with members of all political parties, shares educational resources, and creates influential partnerships. Each year it evolves to meet the community's needs, and this year is no different. Along with creating its first music video, DP onboarded a voter engagement intern and will release a ballot guide in October.

About Development Pathways:

Started in 1964, Developmental Pathways is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency serving more than 8,000 individuals with developmental disabilities/delays (I/DD) and their families per year. We're one of Colorado's Community Centered Boards (CCB) which connect people with I/DD to federal, state, county, and private funding in Arapahoe, Douglas, and Elbert Counties and the City of Aurora. We passionately believe inclusion is for everyone and offer services through Home and Community Based Medicaid Waiver programs, locally funded programs, and partnerships with other community organizations.

About Brewability:

Since its inception in 2016, Brewability has been serving up inclusivity alongside beer and pizza. Founded by a former special education teacher, Brewability is a brewery and pizzeria staffed primarily by people with developmental disabilities. Located in Englewood, Colorado, this establishment is where good food, good drinks, and good times are accessible to everyone. From hand-crafted brews to a bone-conduction, vibrational dance floor, Brewability is on the forefront of fun and inclusivity.

Media Contact:

Jillian Rhinehart

brewability@nextpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Brewability