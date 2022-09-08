ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY & PEOPLE CELEBRATE TORONTO INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL WITH RETURN OF PHOTO & VIDEO STUDIO AND EW AWARDIST PARTY SPONSORED BY 1 HOTEL TORONTO AND PARAMOUNT+ CANADA

PLUS: DAVE KARGER JOINS EW AS AWARDS CORRESPONDENT

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entertainment Weekly (EW) will descend on the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 with the return of the EW and PEOPLE photo and video studio from September 9-12, followed by the exclusive EW Awardist party honoring the TIFF Must List sponsored by 1 Hotel Toronto and Paramount+ Canada on September 10.

The EW and PEOPLE photo and video studio is a one-stop shop where over 30 casts of TIFF's most talked-about films will promote their upcoming projects through one-of-a-kind interviews, photo shoots, and content creation that will run exclusively on EW.com, PEOPLE.com, and each brand's social channels. It also serves as a respite for talent with a lounge open from September 9-12. Additionally, the puppies are back! For the fourth year, EW and PEOPLE have partnered with a local dog rescue organization for a popular activation promoting pet adoption. This year's partnership is with Project Paws. To round out the weekend, EW will host its coveted VIP Awardist party, sponsored by 1 Hotel Toronto and Paramount+ Canada honoring our TIFF Must List and spotlighting Sanaa Lathan's directorial debut and Paramount+'s upcoming original film, On the Come Up. Other Must List honorees and guests include Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne (The Good Nurse), Tyler Perry (A Jazz Man's Blues), Billy Eichner & Luke MacFarlane (Bros) and Brian Tyree Henry (Causeway).

In addition, EW is welcoming award-winning host, interviewer, and entertainment expert Dave Karger as the brand's new Awards Correspondent. His first assignment is at TIFF, where he will be conducting interviews with talent at the EW and PEOPLE video and photo studio. Karger will also contribute to EW's Awardist content, where his Oscar-forecasting expertise will continue to elevate the franchise. Karger is a host on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) and has made more than 200 live appearances on NBC's Today show during his career.

