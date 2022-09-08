KITCHENAID® UNVEILS NEW BLOSSOM STAND MIXER, INVITING YOU TO LET YOUR CREATIVITY FLOURISH

Soft Thyme Green is Inspired by the Aromatic Herbs, While Hammered Copper Bowl Develops a Unique Patina Over Time

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KitchenAid introduces Blossom, the latest of the brand's Design Series Stand Mixers. KitchenAid Design Series Stand Mixers blur the line between appliance and art through unique color, finish, and materials— giving Makers around the world unmatched potential for creative expression.

Blossom invites you to let your creativity flourish each time you step up to the stand mixer. The soft thyme green color and botanical accents are inspired by the aromatic herbs and edible flowers trending in cooking and baking. The hammered copper bowl develops a unique patina over time, reflecting your growth as a maker.

"Blossom embodies natural organic forms and curvature," said Jessica McConnell, Whirlpool Color, Finish & Material Design. "The soft thyme green has a velvety satin finish, coordinating color trim band, botanical accents, and a petaled hub cover. The copper bowl will reflect each Maker's unique experience. Whether you choose to keep it shiny with polish or let it patina overtime, it will have a beautiful story to tell in and of itself. Shiny copper or a developed patina, it becomes yours and part of your story in the kitchen."

"The more makers create, the more they thrive," said Dan Valenti, Vice President & General Manager, KitchenAid Small Appliances. "We wanted to design a Stand Mixer that would reflect makers' unique journey over time— with the tool that grew along with them."

The Stand Mixer is made to stand out as a design fixture in your kitchen. The Design Series Blossom Stand Mixer is available for purchase on KitchenAid.com (MSRP $699.99).

