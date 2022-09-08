Royal Joh. Enschedé steps into the world of NFTs with PROxID and Concordium blockchain collaboration

ZUG, Switzerland and AMSTERDAM, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Joh. Enschedé, a 320-year-old Dutch printing company specialized in banknotes, postage stamps, tax labels, passports and visas, is teaming up with PROxID and Concordium blockchain to connect the world between security print products, NFTs and the metaverse.

Dutch software developer PROxID is building an NFT platform on the layer-1 blockchain with the integrated ID framework of the Swiss foundation Concordium, a market leader in securing digital assets via the ID layer. Concordium's unique blockchain-based ID framework guarantees utmost privacy, while allowing transactions to be monitored and ensuring that each one can happen instantly, efficiently, at less cost and within an energy-efficient software.

This exciting collaboration will offer collectors a new platform to collect and trade, without compromising the original stamp's uniqueness, as well as an entirely new playground beyond the physical world. In the digital world, collectible banknotes and postage stamps will correspond to NFTs acting as an ownership guarantee, which can be traded globally on a secure platform and ultimately live on in the metaverse.

Gelmer Leibbrandt, CEO at Royal Joh. Enschedé says: "Our vision is to contribute to a world without counterfeit. With the endless possibilities the blockchain offers, we are entering a new phase, a new era for our company and also adding a very strong and compelling security layer to our already very secure printed products. NFT stamps are unique, secure and highly collectible, and RJE is one of the world's best known independent security printers. I am sure this will appeal to many in the NFT space."



"If you want to predict the future, you have to create it. PROxID will soon introduce a NFT platform based on trust with verified identities and objects in a secured environment. We also guarantee low costs and low energy consumption. PROxID provides the bridge between the existing world and the new WEB3 world. We start with valuable collectibles such as crypto stamps and banknotes and more applications will follow soon." says Patrick Terranea, Founder of PROxID.

Lars Seier Christensen, chairman of Concordium and founder of Saxo Bank, says: "At Concordium, we are very excited to support a whole new dimension to the blockchain and NFT space in collaboration with RJE. Philately, the collection of stamps, is the world's largest collector's hobby. We believe this outstanding offering will bridge the world of traditional collectors to a new generation."

About Royal Joh. Enschede

Royal Joh. Enschedé, founded in 1703, is known worldwide for its attractive banknotes and stamps. With attention to detail, technical expertise and quality, Royal Joh. Enschedé is the specialist for special, secured and extremely reliable printing and security solutions. Royal Joh. Enschedé creates and prints products for financial transactions, cash equivalents and certification products, such as postage stamps, passports, visas, tax stamps, diplomas, certificates and products to protect high value branded products (brand protection). Based on craftsmanship and expertise, the company provides security printing solutions against fraud and counterfeiting worldwide.

About PROxID

PROxID is an innovative fast-growing software development company headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands. PROxID offers professional blockchain and NFT solutions, Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) and Customer Compliance software developed with best-in-class technology. Their solutions and software are applied worldwide in various sectors.



About Concordium

Concordium is a permissionless layer 1, science-backed blockchain, designed to balance privacy with accountability through its ID layer and the use of Zero-knowledge proofs.

Creating trust with ID is a key to the mass migration of web2 to web3 and beyond.

For DeFi degens, metaverse players, and gamers, it provides a fast, secure, and highly capable platform that makes building and using dApps a simpler, more accessible task. Concordium differs by having the third party verified ID, by offering nearly instantaneous, real finality which hinders rool-back of transactions and offers low transaction fees, stable in FIAT terms and a large throughput.

With leadership from Maersk, Volvo, IKEA, Credit Suisse, Uber the team is now scaling the chain to its extensive network of the world's biggest enterprises. For more information: concordium.com.

