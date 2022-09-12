Hughes Launches New High-speed, Low-latency Satellite Service Plans for Consumers

HughesNet Fusion plans combine satellite and wireless technologies for a high-speed, low-latency internet experience

GERMANTOWN, Md, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite communications for over 50 years, today announced it started rolling out a new low-latency satellite internet offering to consumers in select U.S. markets. Available as HughesNet® Fusion plans, the multipath offering seamlessly blends Geostationary (GEO) satellite and wireless technologies into a fast and responsive satellite internet experience.

"With HughesNet Fusion plans, we are solving the latency challenge inherent with GEO technology, while maximizing the many advantages of these time-tested satellites, including low cost, reliability, dense capacity and widespread availability," said Pradman Kaul, president of Hughes. "GEO satellites are the workhorses of the connected ecosystem, essential for meeting the demand for connectivity everywhere, particularly in rural areas, whether alone or in combination with other transports such as wireless and Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites."

The Hughes multipath technology was previewed for reporters at the SATELLITE conference in March 2022. Today, HughesNet customers in select markets who want a faster, more responsive satellite internet experience can take advantage of the HughesNet Fusion plans.

Kaul continued: "We are rapidly entering an era in which hybrid connectivity—both multi-transport and multi-orbit—will be commonplace. To realize that connected future, at Hughes we are integrating different transports with smart technologies and managed services to create a dynamic, always-on, connected environment that we call the ActiveComms Ecosystem. The HughesNet Fusion plans are an outcome of that approach."

"HughesNet Fusion plans elevate satellite internet as we know it today," said Peter Gulla, senior vice president, Hughes. "The multipath solution represents our continued commitment to meet the changing needs of those who live where other high-speed providers do not reach. The launch of our ultra-high density JUPITER™ 3 satellite next year will bring further service enhancements, including service plans with speeds up to 100 Mbps down."

When using satellites for internet access, signals travel a long distance from device to a satellite in space and back. The time it takes for the signal to travel is known as latency. This delay doesn't impact most online activities but can be noticeable when, for instance, browsing content-rich sites and video conferencing.

Delivering low-latency satellite connectivity with 25 Mbps download speeds and No Hard Data Limits, HughesNet Fusion plans are available today to HughesNet customers in select regions across the country. Hughes aims to roll out the offering in markets across the U.S. later this year.

About Hughes Network Systems

Hughes Network Systems, LLC (HUGHES), an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, provides broadband equipment and services; managed services featuring smart, software-defined networking; and end-to-end network operation for millions of consumers, businesses, governments and communities worldwide. The Hughes flagship Internet service, HughesNet®, connects millions of people across the Americas, and the Hughes JUPITER™ System powers Internet access for tens of millions more worldwide. Hughes supplies more than half the global satellite terminal market to leading satellite operators, in-flight service providers, mobile network operators and military customers. A managed network services provider, Hughes supports nearly 500,000 enterprise sites with its HughesON™ portfolio of wired and wireless solutions. Headquartered in Germantown, Maryland, USA, Hughes is owned by EchoStar. To learn more, visit www.hughes.com or follow HughesConnects on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments. For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.





