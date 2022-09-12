HydrogenPro ASA: Conversion to public limited liability company, change of company name and amendment to the share capital registered

HydrogenPro ASA: Conversion to public limited liability company, change of company name and amendment to the share capital registered

PORSGRUNN, Norway, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement on 5 September 2022 by HydrogenPro AS (the "Company") regarding the extraordinary annual general meeting held the same date.

The resolutions made by the general meeting, inter alia amendments to the Company's articles of association, including the conversion of the Company into a public limited liability company, change of company name and amendment to the share capital as a result of the bonus issue, have now been registered with the Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises. The new name of the Company is HydrogenPro ASA. The Company's new share capital is NOK 1.160.563,42, divided by 58 028 171 shares, each with a nominal value of NOK 0,02.

About HydrogenPro:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high pressure alkaline electrolyser and supplies large scale green hydrogen plants, all ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 certified.

The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

Contact:



Richard Espeseth, interim CEO, +47 958 43 007



Martin T. Holtet, CFO, +47 92 24 49 02, ir@hydrogen-pro.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View original content:

SOURCE HydrogenPro AS