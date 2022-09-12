InventHelp Inventor Develops Convenient Way to Dispense Lotion (FED-2364)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to allow the entire contents of a lotion bottle to be dispensed with ease and minimal effort," said an inventor, from Toledo, Wash., "so I invented the LOTION RETRIEVER. My design would help to prevent product waste and the tedious task of tilting or turning lotion bottles upside down."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to utilize the entire contents of a bottle of lotion. In doing so, it eliminates the need to shake or scrape the bottle. As a result, it increases efficiency and convenience and it helps to prevent waste. The invention features a simple and effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FED-2364, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp