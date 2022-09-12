InventHelp Inventor Develops Easier Way to Grip & Use a Toothbrush (DKC-145)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a better way for individuals with limited hand dexterity to grip and use a toothbrush," said an inventor, from Garfield Heights, Ohio, "so I invented the DENTA FRESH TOOTHBRUSH. My design could help to improve oral care without the worry of dropping your toothbrush."

The invention provides an improved way for individuals with limited manual dexterity to brush their teeth. In doing so, it ensures that the toothbrush remains firmly within the user's grasp. As a result, it helps to reduce pain and the need for assistance. It also helps to prevent the user from dropping the toothbrush. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with limited manual dexterity or compromised hand strength. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cleveland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DKC-145, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

