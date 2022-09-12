InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Oil Applicator for Scalps (DAL-233)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple tool to oil the scalp while also allowing braids or cornrows to last longer," said an inventor, from Fort Worth, Texas, "so I invented the OILER. My convenient and mess-free design allows you to apply oils and scalp treatments without the hassle of removing cornrows or braids."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides an efficient way to moisturize and rejuvenate the scalp. In doing so, it helps to prevent a dry or irritated scalp. It also can be used while wearing hair weaves, cornrows, twists, dreadlocks or braids and it helps to maintain the hairstyle. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for African Americans and individuals who wear hair weaves, cornrows, twists, dreadlocks or braids. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DAL-233, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp