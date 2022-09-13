HOUSTON, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education is a foundation that enables anyone to have a successful career and life. The University of St. Thomas Associate of Applied Science in Pragmatic Studies is a two-year program designed specifically for students who have learning differences that may interfere with academic success in a traditional collegiate setting.

According to the Learning Disabilities Association of America, 2.3 million children in public schools have learning disabilities, including dyslexia, executive functioning disorders, autism, and/ or attention issues that can be prohibitive and crippling in academia.

Dr. Tera Torres, UST's chair of the program, which is the only one in Texas, said, "Often, these students are too high-functioning to enter vocational training programs and generally don't qualify for vocational rehabilitation services. Conversely, they struggle to pass college entrance exams and subsequently have significant difficulties in academia due to the level of support required. Yet these students can learn, create and contribute. They can make a difference in society as a whole."

Degree Details: An Opportunity like Never Before

As part of this 62-credit hour program, students also fulfill an internship with a local business so that upon completion, graduates have both a college degree and work experience that will facilitate employment and future upward mobility in the workforce.

"The purpose of the program is to prepare and influence socially responsible citizens who will transform and sustain communities," Torres said. "Graduates will possess the knowledge, skills, and dispositions needed to meet postsecondary goals and increase employment outcomes. Graduates will also demonstrate that learning differences are no longer a hindrance to success."

Admission to the program requires high school completion and a current full and individual psychoeducational evaluation (FIE). Applicants must take the Texas Success Initiative Assessment (TSI) to assist in determining current skill level as this is required for all students entering college in the state of Texas. Furthermore, an interview between the program faculty/ staff and the student applicant will be required for admission.

For more information, go to www.stthom.edu/pragmaticstudies or call Dr. Tera Torres at 713-899-0690

About University of St. Thomas

University of St. Thomas is a comprehensive university, grounded in the liberal arts. Committed to the unity of all knowledge, UST offers programs in the traditional liberal arts, professional, and skilled-based disciplines. Graduates of the University of St. Thomas think critically, communicate effectively, succeed professionally, and lead ethically.

