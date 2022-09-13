IPX's Globally Rising Virtual Artist WADE Teams Up With PEACEMINUSONE For A Partnership Of All Time

Garnering huge attention through its recent collaborations with Leica and ©SAINT Mxxxxxx, IPX's virtual artist WADE is teaming up with G-DRAGON's fashion label 'PEACEMINUSONE' for a partnership of all time, collaborating in various scenes including fashion, culture, and the arts across the digital and physical space

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital IP entertainment company IPX, formerly known as LINE FRIENDS, is excited to announce the partnership between its globally up-and-coming virtual artist WADE and G-DRAGON's fashion label "PEACEMINUSONE."

WADE is a virtual artist and mutant-made-of-water created by IPX and KB LEE, a world-renowned creative consultant and street fashion artist who was the first in his domain to collaborate with Nike in Korea. WADE is also a DJ and producer with a unique appearance and street vibe, showcasing collaborations like no other existing virtual human. WADE recently took the spotlight for its participation as the first virtual model for global vintage-aesthetic fashion label 'SAINT Mxxxxxx' and unveiling its own produced track and video in Times Square in New York and Shibuya in Tokyo. In March 2022, WADE also participated as the first virtual photographer in a photo exhibition held by Leica, alongside Ralph Gibson, a legend in contemporary photography, Korean actor Ryu Jun-yeol and designer Yoon Ahn of Ambush.

Following WADE's participation in the "PEACEMINUSONE X NIKE KWONDO1 F&F" shoebox unboxing, such one-time event led to this new, special partnership between WADE and PEACEMINUSONE that is stirring up hyped industry interest. WADE, who is creating a unique subculture in the fashion and entertainment scenes, and the mega-fashion label PEACEMINUSONE will be collaborating beyond boundaries across the digital and physical space. This partnership plans to showcase exciting activities that break away from the norm, combining the characteristics of WADE, who shares respect for diversity and sets itself apart from the mainstream, with PEACEMINUSONE, a fashion label with values of freedom.

Various collaborations blending WADE's values of diversity and PEACEMINUSONE's core value of freedom are to be showcased across new forms of platforms in the digital space. As part of this partnership, WADE and PEACEMINUSONE are also preparing collaborative projects related to "WADE Friends & Family (WADE F&F)", a WADE membership NFT which will be launched in September 15 (PST).

Meanwhile, PEACEMINUSONE is a fashion label established by fashion and culture muse G-DRAGON in 2016 that is loved by streetwear fans across the globe for its bold aesthetics and sleek designs. The label is well-known for its iconic circular shape logo and brand philosophy – the perfect utopia implying "PEACE" and the blurred reality "MINUS" are connected by an intersection of "ONE". PEACEMINUSONE has gained massive popularity globally, driving immediate sell-outs for every edition dropped in collaboration with globally recognized brands including Nike and Fragment Design.

"The partnership between WADE and PEACEMINUSONE, each respectively with exceptional influence in the metaverse and fashion scene, plans to unravel various creative collaborations that provide an immersive on-and-offline experience," said IPX official. "WADE will not limit its works to the mainstream or a specific subculture but initiate experimental collaborations regardless of genre or form across all boundaries including NFTs within a decentralized space, thus emerging into a virtual artist IP that gives inspiration to people who embrace values of diversity."

About IPX (FKA. LINE FRIENDS)

IPX is the new corporate name of LINE FRIENDS, a global character brand that originally started from Original Characters including BROWN, CONY, created for use as stickers for the leading mobile messenger app LINE and its 200 million active users worldwide. IPX announced itself as a 'digital IP platform' company to enter the digital IP based metaverse and NFT business. IPX announced its vision of IP 3.0 – allowing anyone to create, own, and generate revenue from IPs – and unveiled 'FRENZ,' a new IP generator platform where users can create personal character IPs for utilization in metaverse and NFT services. Through strategic partnerships with various companies, and its digital IP 'OOZ & mates,' virtual artist 'WADE', IPX is expanding its metaverse and NFT businesses and expertise. Meanwhile, IPX has created popular IPs including 'BT21' (BTS) and broadened their boundaries to virtual influencers. Moreover, IPX has expanded its IP-based business by partnering with global companies including Netflix (original animated series), SUPERCELL (Brawl Stars) and NEXON (KartRider).

