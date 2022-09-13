Relativity's Spotlight: ANZ Event Highlights Growth and Innovation in Legal and Compliance Industries

Sessions reveal investments in AI, data connectors, and performance to support the growing legal and compliance communities in ANZ

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Relativity, a global legal and compliance technology company, today begins its third annual APAC-focused event, Spotlight: ANZ, which will explore how Relativity's community of users in Australia and New Zealand are responding to the changing size and shape of data with confidence, and how the latest updates in RelativityOne are powering a smarter, more secure way to work.

"The past two years have accelerated not only the pace of innovation, but the quality of innovation as well," said Georgia Foster, Senior Managing Director, APAC at Relativity. "This explosion of data types and data sources is driving us to focus on not only continuously investing in the product to drive innovation through AI and adjacencies, but to balance this with investing in the core foundations of our product to deliver uncontested performance, speed and stability."

Spotlight: ANZ will showcase how Relativity is investing globally and locally, new innovations in AI for legal and compliance use cases and the tremendous growth opportunity in the e-discovery and compliance markets across Australia and New Zealand. A recording of the general session will be available to registrants one week following the event. Attendees can expect to learn more about:

Enabling Faster Innovation in the Cloud with Continued APAC Growth

Since 2020, Relativity has grown its APAC team by over 300 per cent and Relativity's SaaS product, RelativityOne is now available in six countries across APAC, making up 40 per cent of all RelativityOne geographies. Earlier this year, Relativity completed its Infosec Registered Assessors Program (IRAP) assessment, allowing RelativityOne to be considered by the Australian Federal Government for the first time.

Relativity is committed to adapting RelativityOne to adhere to the standard document disclosure protocols used in the Australian legal market, as well as improving those methods of disclosure. A few specific areas of focus over the next six months include flexible document exchange, enhanced processing support and additional PDF support.

During Spotlight: ANZ, Relativity will host the following session on RelativityOne functionality:

RelativityOne: An End-to-End Solution for Australia : Attendees will learn how RelativityOne can enable innovation, security and scale to conquer modern data challenges.

Powering Intuitive User Experience with Advanced Automation and AI

The size and shape of data is constantly changing and expanding, calling for a solution that can do the same. Relativity's AI capabilities transform the way customers handle unstructured data and tackle modern legal and compliance challenges by enabling quick investigations, continuous learning and visibility into critical insights in a single secure solution. For more AI-specific insights, Relativity will host the following sessions:

What's Next at the Intersection of AI and e-Discovery: Experts discuss what has materialised as technology and dynamic processes mature, and what they're expecting next from AI and e-discovery.

Solve Investigations & Litigation Faster with AI: Attendees will learn how they can find critical information faster with AI, leverage a single solution to get the full picture, and make the most of their efforts with RelativityOne.

Simplifying Communication Surveillance with a Single, Secure Platform

Regulatory expectations become more substantial and complex with each coming year, making it critical for teams to have a single platform that provides integrated capabilities for their most important use cases. Relativity's AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behaviour. Moving from audio, to e-comms and trades with mobile capture within one platform enables seamless communication surveillance. Relativity will host the following session on compliance:

Starting on the Right Foot: Proactive Compliance with Relativity Trace: Attendees will learn how Relativity Trace helps surveillance teams monitor and review a variety of prevalent communication channels to help detect misconduct, and even move an investigation into RelativityOne.

Access to Justice in Australia

Relativity is powered by its unifying mission to organise data, discover the truth and act on it. This mission has led to the continued development of Justice for Change in Australia and enabled several companies to run a total of six active cases in the program. This global program empowers the Relativity community to positively impact racial justice progress by providing the technology necessary to tackle societal issues.

"Justice for Change has enhanced the existing pro bono opportunities for the legal community by offering our technology for free, to create long-lasting impact as it relates to social and racial justice," said Gulsun Demirel, Senior Community Enablement Specialist at Relativity. "We're excited to provide Indigenous communities in Australia with the unique capabilities of RelativityOne to pursue the justice they deserve."

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organise data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behaviour. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organisations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

