RLDatix Launches New Customer Advisory Board to Help Shape Safer Healthcare

Members will collaborate with RLDatix executive leadership to advise on strategic direction, validate innovation priorities, and provide feedback on new technologies, services, and solutions

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RLDatix, the leading global provider of healthcare operations technologies and services that drive safer care, announced today the establishment of its North American Customer Advisory Board (CAB). The CAB will ensure the voice of the customer continues to guide the company forward by providing council on strategic direction and overall vision. Its insights will also influence product innovation across RLDatix's safety, risk, compliance, and workforce management applications.

Chaired by Ann Louise Puopolo BSN, RN, Board Member, Tufts Medicine Board of Director's Committee on the Quality of Care, the CAB will consist of notable experts from across RLDatix's community of customers, including:

"Our north star at RLDatix has always been to solve for the challenges our customers are facing," said Jeff Surges, CEO, RLDatix. "That is why I am thrilled to announce our Customer Advisory Board. Each member cares deeply about making healthcare safer and is personally committed to driving positive change. Their insights and council will ensure the needs of our clients stay front and center in everything we do, and I look forward to collaborating with these visionaries in 2022 and beyond."

"I am honored to be a founding member of the RLDatix Customer Advisory Board," said Dr. Butch Uejima, CMO, Nemours Children's Health Delaware. "Collaborating with industry leaders like RLDatix is crucial to ensuring we provide the best possible outcomes for patients, and I am excited to join esteemed colleagues from around the country to help advance the mission of safer healthcare."

RLDatix is on a mission to change healthcare. We help organizations become safer by providing governance, risk, compliance (GRC) and workforce management technology that drives overall improvement and better outcomes. Our solutions help customers to proactively identify risk, enhance operational efficiency and compliance, and manage their people in the fairest and most effective way to meet care demand. With more than 6,000 customers in over 20 countries, RLDatix is making healthcare safer for patients and workforces around the world. RLDatix is controlled by Five Arrows, TA Associates and Nordic Capital as major shareholders. For more information, visit www.rldatix.com.

