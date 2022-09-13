Widen the Circle with Jameson Irish Whiskey: Jameson's New Campaign Celebrates the Spark of Friendship that Brings People Together

The Irish Whiskey's Newest Campaign in More Than a Decade Will Make its U.S. Debut and Features Irish Actor & Comedian Aisling Bea

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Jameson introduced its biggest U.S. campaign in more than a decade, titled Widen the Circle. As a brand that believes in a world where there are no strangers, only friends you have yet to meet, the new campaign is an open invitation to seek out and embrace those spontaneous, serendipitous moments that spark new connections and cherished memories.

"Jameson has always understood the power of togetherness, especially those that are seemingly random or unexpected," said Pam Forbus, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard North America. "Widen the Circle is a celebration of those powerful encounters that authentically bring new friends together and ultimately make the world feel like a smaller place."

Widen the Circle builds upon the world's number one Irish Whiskey's 240-year legacy of craftmanship, collaboration and celebration of life's everyday moments, both big and small. Anchoring the campaign is a :30 second TV spot starring Irish comedian, actor and writer Aisling Bea – the creator and star of BAFTA award-winning show 'This Way Up' and star of Netflix's 'Living with Yourself' – whose witty tone raises a toast to those who embrace authentic, unexpected and often cheeky moments when people find their kindred spirits.

"As a comedian and performer, I always look to connect with my audience. It's those small moments when you recognize a kindred spirit in the crowd that make for the most memorable sets," said Aisling. "And when that unspoken bond happens over a Jameson Whiskey? Well, there's nothing better in my opinion."

Created by TBWA\Dublin, "Widen the Circle" is a 360-degree campaign, running on TV, online video, social and e-commerce. Jameson believes that life is better shared with friends, family and a glass of Jameson Irish Whiskey. To learn more about the new campaign, please visit JamesonWhiskey.com/Widen-the-Circle and check out the new TVC on YouTube .

About Jameson ® Irish Whiskey

Jameson is the world's most awarded* and bestselling Irish whiskey, ranked in the top 4 global whiskey brands and number 9 in spirits. Leading the Irish Whiskey category with a 67% market share and having experienced 30 years of consecutive growth up until 2019, Jameson reached unprecedented sales of 10 million cases in March 2022.

The Jameson portfolio is led by its core expression of Jameson Original, with dynamic growth being experienced with its Super Premium offering, Jameson Black Barrel. The range also includes ultra-premium offerings such as Jameson 18 Years, as well as some recently added flavored whiskeys, Jameson Orange and Jameson Cold Brew.

Triple distilled and twice as smooth, every bottle of Jameson is distilled and matured at the world renowned Midleton Distillery in County Cork, Ireland.

About Pernod Ricard USA ®

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut ® Vodka, Avión ® Tequila, Chivas Regal ® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson ® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa ® Liqueur, Malibu ®, Martell ® Cognac, Olmeca Altos ® Tequila , Beefeater ® Gin, Del Maguey ® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47 ® Gin, Plymouth ® Gin, Seagram's ® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy ® Gin, Hiram Walker ® Liqueurs, Midleton ® Irish Whiskey, Powers ® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast ® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour ® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet ®; Smithworks ® Vodka, Jefferson's ® Bourbon, Smooth Ambler ® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole ® Whiskey, Pernod ® and Ricard ®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek ®, Kenwood ® Vineyards, Campo Viejo ® and Brancott Estate ®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët ® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa ® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

