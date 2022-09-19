Riverside Oral Surgery Welcomes Alaina C. Harrington, DMD, MD and Jonathan Michel, DDS

RIVER EDGE, N.J., Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Oral Surgery, the Official Oral Surgeons of the NJ Devils has announced the hiring of Alaina Harrington, MD, DMD and Jonathan Michel, DDS as their newest Surgeon's. Dr. Harrington will be joining alongside Dr. James P. McMenamin in Warren, NJ; Riverside's most recent addition as of June 2022 and Dr. Michel will be practicing out of Riverside's West Orange location.

Dr. Alaina Harrington is a dual-degree oral and maxillofacial surgeon with training as both an oral surgeon and medical doctor. From Bayonne, NJ herself, Dr. Harrington completed her undergraduate degree at Drew University studying Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. She continued at Rutgers School of Dental Medicine followed by Case Western Reserve School of Medicine. Harrington served as the Chief Resident at both University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center and MetroHealth Medical Center. Dr. Harrington's extensive surgical training allows her to practice a full scope of Oral and Maxillofacial surgery with specific surgical interests including, dentoalveolar surgery, maxillofacial trauma, micro neurosurgery, and benign pathology.

Dr. Michel practices a full scope of Oral and Maxillofacial surgery after completing his degree Columbia University's College of Dental Medicine. He specialized training and education in facial cosmetic surgery allows Dr. Michel to provide care including facelifts, brow lifts, blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, lip lifts, chin and face implants, fat transfer, otoplasty and hair transplantation. After completing his degree at Columbia University Dr. Michel went on to residency at Emory University School of Medicine and completed a Facial Cosmetic Surgery Fellowship at the Williamson Cosmetic Center in Baton Rouge. Louisiana. Dr. Michel completed over 900 cosmetic procedures during this time, which further ensures us that his training and skill set will allow him to provide exceptional care and outstanding esthetic results.

Dr. Harrington and Dr. Michel join the Riverside team eager to learn from what this team has to offer. With now over ten locations and fifteen surgeons Riverside Oral Surgery remains the largest surgeon owned and operated Oral and Maxillofacial practice in New Jersey; recently awarded as the ONLY dental practice in the state by NJBIZ as a Best Place to Work.

Riverside's founder, managing partner, and Instagram's "BloodyToothGuy," Dr. Jason M. Auerbach, notes, "I am eager to watch both Dr. Harrington and Dr. Michel's excellent skill set, and extensive training develop in company with Riverside's other surgeons. We are excited to continue serving both Warren and Essex County, and as the practice continues to grow our vision to provide, the optimal patient experience each and every time does not." Riverside Oral Surgery is headquartered at 130 Kinderkamack Road in River Edge, NJ. www.riversideoralsurgery.com

