CHADD Announces New Chief Executive Officer

LANHAM, Md., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder)―the leading resource for children and adults with ADHD, their families, educators, and healthcare professionals―is proud to announce the appointment of Laurie Kulikosky, CAE, as the organization's new Chief Executive Officer, effective October 17, 2022.

"It is an honor and privilege to be selected as the next CEO of CHADD," said Kulikosky.

"We're thrilled to have Laurie join the CHADD team," said Patricia M. Hudak, PCC, BCC, President, CHADD National Board of Directors. "Laurie brings extensive leadership experience to our organization, with a proven track record of achieving growth and exceeding goals. She is a well-respected, empowering manager with the ability to balance employee mentoring with organizational strategic direction. We look forward to all she will bring to CHADD and the community we serve."

Kulikosky is a Certified Association Executive (CAE) with more than two decades of experience in association management and the nonprofit sector. She is highly skilled in governance, strategic partnerships, operations, advocacy, membership, education, events management, budget development, revenue growth, human resources, and talent management. She has been recognized by the Association Forum as a Top 40 under 40 association professional and by Association TRENDS with the Young and Aspiring Association Professional Award.

"I'm so excited to be a part of the CHADD family," said Kulikosky. "My discussions with the search committee throughout this process clearly demonstrated to me the passion and dedication everyone in this organization has for serving the ADHD community, and really made me want to be part of it. I'm thrilled to put my experience to work for CHADD!"

Kulikosky joins CHADD after spending 12 years in several leadership roles with the American Society of Transplant Surgeons (ASTS), most recently as Deputy Executive Director/CEO. At ASTS, she successfully led tremendous growth and expansion in educational opportunities and member benefits, and significantly transformed internal structure and practices. During her tenure, ASTS more than doubled in size and scope.

Prior to ASTS, Kulikosky served as Senior Manager of Membership Development at the Consumer Technology Association, where she increased membership by 300% and dues revenue by more than $2 million. Earlier in her career, she launched the DC, Baltimore, Chicago and Pittsburgh markets for a one-on-one SAT tutoring company, SCORE!Prep, a division of Kaplan, Inc.

Kulikosky graduated from the University of Virginia with a bachelor's degree in Government, later earning her CAE designation from the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE). She is a recognized expert in association management, and a frequent presenter and contributor to various industry organizations. She currently serves on the ASAE Executive Management Advisory Council, and previously served as Chair of ASAE's National Capital Area Advisory Council and Membership Section Council.

Kulikosky will succeed Rhonda Buckley, who has been serving as Interim CEO at CHADD with great success since October 2021.

About CHADD

CHADD (Children and Adults with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder) is the leading resource on attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), providing support, training, education, and advocacy for the 17 million children and adults in the United States living with ADHD, their families, educators, and healthcare professionals. To learn more, visit CHADD.org or call 310.306.7070.

