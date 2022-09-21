Reader's Digest Names Nicest Places in America for 2022

From California to New York RD is sharing stories of humanity and kindness

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reader's Digest is pleased to announce the 2022 Nicest Places in America. The annual search for the places where people are kind, differences are celebrated, and the golden rule is as instinctive as "please" and "thank you. "Places" can be anything or anywhere from towns, neighborhoods, businesses, or someone's busy front porch.

Each year the editorial staff gets help from a selected panel of judges to choose the stories to be crowned "Nicest Places." This year's panel of judges includes Mitch Albom, Philanthropist and author of Tuesdays with Morrie: 25th Anniversary Edition, Shawn Johnson, Olympic Gold Medalist and Philanthropist, Monica Guzman, Director of Digital Storytelling at Braver Angels and author of I Never Thought of It That Way, Sean Patel, 2021 Nicest Places in America Winner and owner of the Quality Inn in Kodak, TN, Bonnie Kintzer, CEO of TMB, and Jason Buhrmester , Chief Content Officer at Reader's Digest. Together, they named the Nicest Places in America.

Coulterville, CA

The Kingsport Carousel in Kingsport, TN

Lucky Candy Bodega in Bronx , NY

"Every year, our search for the Nicest Places in America uncovers incredible stories of kindness in communities across the country," said Jason Buhrmester, Chief Content Officer at Reader's Digest. "As we comb through news stories and reader submissions from coast to coast one thing is always clear: People take care of each other."

Read the full stories on RD's Nicest Places in America here.

