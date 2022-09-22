Leading Online Operators Launch Principles for Responsible Gaming

NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest online gaming operators in the country have come together to agree to the first industry-led responsible gaming standards. The 12-point pledge is a commitment to principles of responsible online gaming and are recommended as the principles for an industry benchmark.

The announcement coincides with this month's designation as Responsible Gaming Education Month by the American Gaming Association.

The collaboration includes Bally's Corporation, BetMGM, DraftKings, Entain, FanDuel, and MGM Resorts International.

The 12 principles are derived from four core attributes:

a) We participate only in legal markets that provide consumer protections.

b) We strive to instil responsible gaming culture throughout our respective businesses.

c) All forms of online gaming should be a fun activity and enjoyed as a form of entertainment.

d) While the vast majority of individuals can enjoy online gaming in a responsible way, some individuals need additional tools and support related to their gaming activities.

The 12 principles, set out in the appendix, include a commitment to take active steps to prevent underage and excluded individuals from participating in any form of gaming. Operators commit to providing customers with informed choices about gaming through easily understood responsible gaming tools, and all entities will continuously conduct research to track the impact of this collaboration.

Further, the principles include the adoption and effective promotion of a unified nationwide responsible gaming toll-free helpline, and socially responsible advertising which avoids imagery that might entice minors in its marketing content.

Other provisions call for "a shared responsibility approach to addressing problem gaming" and a commitment "to working with policy makers, academic experts and researchers, problem gaming treatment organizations, advocacy groups and partners" as well as customers to promote responsible gaming and address problem gaming.

The collaboration also commits to employee training and continuously monitoring operators' respective responsible gaming programs and initiatives to ensure their compliance with applicable standards.

"Bally's is proud to partner with all of the participating operators. We are committed to the 12-point pledge and it's Bally's and the industry's responsibility to prevent underage gaming and provide education and safeguards," said Robeson Reeves, President of Interactive at Bally's Corporation.

According to Joshua Jessen, Chief Legal Officer at BetMGM, "Responsible gaming is at the forefront of everything we do at BetMGM. While we operate in a highly competitive industry, we are proud to stand together with our colleagues to adopt these important principles. Creating a consistent standard of responsible gaming measures across the board greatly strengthens our collective commitment to our customers, employees, and the communities where we operate. We look forward to building on our work into the future."

DraftKings' Senior Director of Responsible Gaming Chrissy Thurmond explained, "Essential to promoting safer play is a framework for operators to guide them in responsible gaming. DraftKings is pleased to be a part of this landmark effort that has culminated in the adoption of 12 responsible gaming principles across the participating operators – and that will benefit consumers around the United States."

Martin Lycka, Entain's Senior Vice-president for American Regulatory Affairs and Responsible Gambling, commended the collaborators for recognizing a national need and committing their respective organizations to action. "These principles mark an important milestone, and I am delighted other leading operators have joined us in this commitment to responsible gaming in the rapidly growing U.S. markets, as responsibility sits at the heart of our business. It's truly a first for this market and a significant step for addressing problem gaming on a consistent basis."

He added, "We have the research, the data, the partners---all the tools to establish an effective nation-wide code of responsible gaming principles. And we hope our industry and state regulators will join us in advancing these principles," he said. "Our patrons deserve it."

FanDuel's Adam Warrington, Vice President, Responsible Gaming, added, "FanDuel is committed to collaborating and partnering with every participating operator, and our entire industry, on these 12 principles of responsible online gaming. Collectively, we have the privilege and opportunity to set the standard for what it means to be a responsible operator by leading from the front and collectively enabling our customers to enjoy our products, responsibly."

Stephen Martino, Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts, said, "Responsibility has long been a core value at MGM Resorts and guides our leadership in the industry, and it's vital for responsible gaming to be reflected in everything that bears the MGM name. Having the industry come together with a unified approach and standards puts the best interests of our guests, customers, and their families at the forefront. It's the right thing to do for our customers, our industry and our businesses."

Industry Collaborators' Statement and 12 Principles for Responsible Online Gaming

The six market-leading operators endorse the following statement and 12 principles for responsible online gaming:

We, the signatories, pledge to observe the following responsible gaming principles across all our online gaming related activities and to encourage all affiliated third parties, including but not be limited to content providers, social media influencers, social media accounts and brand ambassadors, to also adhere to these principles:

We take active steps to prevent underage and excluded individuals from participating in any form of gaming within our products; We help patrons make informed choices about their gaming. We provide easy to read information about how to play, provide responsible gaming tools including information on how to access and use such tools; and provide other related information, including information about a toll-free helpline, as well as resources for those who are seeking support related to their gaming; We support the adoption and effective promotion of a unified nationwide responsible gaming toll-free helpline; We abide by applicable standards of socially responsible advertising, including compliance with all applicable state and federal laws and standards, and we avoid using minors in marketing content. We only use actors and company representatives in advertising and social media relating to gaming who reasonably appear to be above the legal age to gamble; We provide our customers with tools to play responsibly, including but not to limited to self-exclusion tools, financial and other account limits as well as customer betting histories; We abide by all self-exclusion rules and regulations, and provide resources to individuals who make the choice to self-exclude; We encourage patrons to set a budget that they can afford to and never play beyond their means, and not view gaming as a means to financial success; We encourage patrons to set time and financial limits on their gaming and stick to them, not to chase losses; We believe in a shared responsibility approach to addressing problem gaming and are committed to working with policy makers, academic experts and researchers, problem gaming treatment organizations, advocacy groups, and our partners as well as with our customers to promote responsible gaming and address problem gaming; We support funding for evidence-based problem and responsible gaming research; We provide all applicable employees with responsible gaming training upon hire and regularly thereafter, in order to embed responsible gaming culture in our businesses and We are committed to evaluating and continuously monitoring our respective responsible gaming programs and initiatives.

About Bally's Corporation

Bally's Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing omni-channel presence of Online Sports Betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Gamesys Group, a leading, global, online gaming operator, Bally's Interactive, a first-in-class sports betting platform, Monkey Knife Fight, a daily fantasy sports site in North America, SportCaller, a leading, global B2B free-to-play game provider, and Telescope Inc., a leading provider of real-time fan engagement solutions.

With approximately 10,000 employees, Bally's casino operations include more than 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. Upon closing the previously announced Tropicana Las Vegas (NV) transaction, as well as completing the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 16 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BALY".

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market-leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/ .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming in 5 states through its DraftKings brand, as well as operating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an award-winning iGaming product and iconic gaming brand, in 3 states. DraftKings' Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail betting operations in the United States pursuant to regulations in 19 states and in Ontario, Canada. DraftKings' daily fantasy sports product is available in 6 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR. Launched in August 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. DraftKings also owns Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company.

About Entain plc

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and a leading global sports-betting, gaming and interactive entertainment group, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports Brands include bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet and Sports Interaction; Gaming Brands include CasinoClub, Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group operates a proprietary platform across core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US. Entain provides the technology and capabilities which power BetMGM as well as exclusive games and products, specially developed at its in-house gaming studios. The Group is tax resident in the UK with operations in over 30 regulated or regulating territories. Entain is a leader in ESG, a member of FTSE4Good, the DJSI and is AA rated by MSCI. The Group has set a science-based target, committing to be carbon net zero by 2035 and through the Entain Foundation supports a variety of initiatives, focusing on safer gambling, grassroots sport, diversity in technology and community projects.

For more information see the Group's website: www.entaingroup.com

FanDuel's Commitment to Responsible Gaming

FanDuel believes it is critical to lead from the front on responsible gaming (RG). Every employee maintains a commitment to protecting our customers as we build an iconic sports brand that people trust. We have built an industry leading RG approach, including a more than 100-person team of full-time Compliance and RG professionals focused on strengthening our product across technology, marketing, product development and data analytics. Additionally, all FanDuel mobile products have in-app tools that allow customers to set time, deposit, and wager limits. Our Play Well website offers customers a central location to find support services, information on our RG tools, and more details on our beliefs and approach to RG.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 33 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

Contact:

Ethan Andersen, Partner, PSC

ethan@princetonsc.com

732-207-6771

View original content:

SOURCE Entain Foundation U.S