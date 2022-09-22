Senstar Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

RAMAT GAN, Israel, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senstar Technologies (NASDAQ: SNT), a leading international provider of comprehensive physical, video, and access control security products and solutions, today announced its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022. Management will hold an investors' conference call later today (at 10 a.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results.

Business Highlights (all comparisons are for Q2 2022 versus Q2 2021):

Second quarter revenue was $9.1 million compared with $10.1 million .

Cost of goods sold and operating expenses increased primarily due to the absence of Canadian subsidies that the Company received in Q2 2021 and the global increase in material costs.

Net income from continuing operations was $0.4 million compared to $0.7 million .

EBITDA was $0.5 million compared with $2.5 million .

Cash and cash equivalents of $17.9 million , or $0.77 per share, and zero debt as of June 30, 2022 .

Mr. Dror Sharon, Chief Executive Officer of Senstar Technologies, stated, "To date in 2022, we have closed several large projects in our key verticals. Due to a number of factors, new business is taking longer to close, particularly in the U.S., where many projects are tied to federal funding. As a result, second-quarter revenue declined by 10% to $9.1 million. Importantly, we have not lost business, and we continue to expect awards in our favor in the coming months. Subsidies received in the second quarter of 2021 from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program of approximately $0.6 million expired in the third quarter of 2021 and made for a challenging year-over-year comparison of cost of goods sold and operating expenses. Additionally, cost of goods sold were impacted by higher prices, despite our mitigating some of the increase by raising prices. We expect a more normalized run rate of expenses going forward.

"For the remainder of 2022, our pipeline is robust with several large orders in the process of closing, and we continue to win significant contracts in the energy vertical, as well as critical infrastructure and logistics," continued Mr. Sharon. "EMEA and APAC are strong regions where we have closed new business in critical infrastructure, energy, and logistics. New solutions like our Sensor Fusion Engine and FiberPatrol sensor detection are gaining industry attention and will be future growth drivers on top of new products that will be launched in the next few months. We see good business momentum for the remainder of 2022 and anticipate improved gross and EBITDA margins in the remainder of 2022."

Second Quarter 2022 Results Summary

Revenue for the second quarter of 2022 was $9.1 million, a decrease of 9.7% compared with $10.1 million in the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter gross profit was $5.5 million, or 60.0% of revenue, compared with $7.1 million, or 69.8% of revenue. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to our receipt of subsidies from the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in the second quarter of 2021, a portion of which was allocated to cost of goods sold. These funds were not distributed in 2022. Gross margin was also impacted by higher costs and a shift in the mix of products sold during the quarter.

Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2022 were $5.4 million, an increase of 11.2% compared to the prior year's second quarter operating expenses of $4.8 million. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to the termination of the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy program in 2021, which program provided subsidies, a portion of which was allocated to operating expenses in the second quarter of 2021, as well as an increase in travel and sales-related expenses compared to the 2021 period.

Operating income was $0.1 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared to $2.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Financial expense was $0.1 million compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Income from continuing operations was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $0.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net income in the second quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share versus $11.8 million, or $0.51 per share in the second quarter of last year. Net income in the 2021 period includes net income from discontinued operations of $11.1 million.

EBITDA from continuing operations for the second quarter was $0.5 million versus $2.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash as of June 30, 2022, were $17.9 million, or $0.77 per share, compared with $26.4 million, or $1.13 per share, at December 31, 2021. The decline in cash and cash equivalents reflects the significant reduction in other accounts payable and accrued expenses and increased inventories and accounts receivable.

About Senstar Technologies

With innovative perimeter intrusion detection systems (including fence sensors , buried sensors , and above ground sensors ), intelligent video-management , video analytics , and access control , Senstar offers a comprehensive suite of proven, integrated solutions that reduce complexity, improve performance and unify support. For 40 years, Senstar has been safeguarding people, places and property for organizations around the world, with a special focus in utilities , logistics , corrections, and energy markets.

For more information, visit the Company's website at www.senstartechnologies.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The Company reports financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. To supplement the consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company presents the Non-GAAP presentation of EBITDA. This non-GAAP measure is not in accordance with, nor is it a substitute for, a GAAP measure. The Company uses EBITDA to evaluate and manage the Company's operations internally. The Company is also providing this information to assist investors in performing additional financial analysis. Reconciliation between the company's results on a GAAP and non-GAAP basis is provided in a table below.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on assumptions and expectations which may not be realized and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which cannot be predicted with accuracy and some of which might not even be anticipated. Future events and actual results, financial and otherwise, may differ from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. A number of these risks and other factors that might cause differences, some of which could be material, along with additional discussion of forward-looking statements, are set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, there is uncertainty about the spread of the COVID19 virus and the impact it will have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general.

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)









Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021 %

change

2022

2021 %

change



















Revenue 9,124

10,102 (6)

15,909

16,642 (4) Cost of revenue 3,649

3,047 25

5,967

5,525 8



















Gross profit 5,475

7,055 (21)

9,942

11,117 (11) Operating expenses:

















Research and development, net 1,087

976 13

2,182

1,983 10 Selling and marketing 2,220

2,448 35

4,519

4,581 (1) General and administrative 2,061

1,405 11

3,806

3,008 27 Total operating expenses 5,368

4,829 22

10,507

9,572 10



















Operating income (loss) 107

2,226



(565)

1,545

Financial expenses, net (109)

(222)



(348)

(203)





















Income (loss) before income taxes (2)

2,004



(913)

1,342





















Income tax benefits (taxes on income) 430

(1,335)



244

(1,405)





















Income (loss) from continuing operations 428

669



(669)

(63)

Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net (264)

11,119



(264)

9,882





















Net income (loss) 164

11,788



(933)

9,819





















Income (loss) attributable to redeemable non-controlling

interests and non-controlling interests -

(21)



-

-





















Net income (loss) attributable to Senstar's shareholders 164

11,809



(933)

9,819









































Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from

continuing operations $0.02

$0.03



($0.03)

$0.00

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share from

discontinued operations, net ($0.01)

$0.48



($0.01)

$0.42





















Basic and diluted net income (loss) per share $0.01

$0.51



($0.04)

$0.42





























































Weighted average number of shares used in computing

basic net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,163,985



23,305,981

23,163,985





















Weighted average number of shares used in computing

diluted net income (loss) per share 23,309,987

23,163,985



23,305,981

23,163,985















































SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (All numbers except EPS expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,,



2022 %

2021 %



2022 %

2021 %





















Gross margin 60.0

69.8



62.5

66.8

Research and development, net as a % of revenues 11.9

9.7



13.7

11.9

Selling and marketing as a % of revenues 24.3

24.2



28.4

27.5

General and administrative as a % of revenues 22.6

13.9



23.9

18.1

Operating margin 1.2

22.0



-

9.3

Net margin from continuing operations 4.7

6.6



-

-



SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA FROM CONTINUING OPERATION TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM

CONTINUING OPERATION (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



Three Months Ended June 30,



Six Months Ended June 30,

2022

2021



2022

2021

















GAAP income (loss) from continuing operations 428

669



(669)

(63) Less:















Financial (expenses), net (109)

(222)



(348)

(203) Income tax benefits (taxes on income) 430

(1,335)



244

(1,405) Depreciation and amortization (353)

(316)



(761)

(628) EBITDA from continuing operations 460

2,542



196

2,173

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021 CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash and cash equivalents $17,939

$26,397 Restricted cash and deposits 5

6 Trade receivables, net 9,923

7,723 Unbilled accounts receivable 8

26 Other accounts receivable and prepaid expenses 2,270

2,010 Inventories 7,321

5,751







Total current assets 37,466

41,913







Long term ASSETS:













Deferred tax assets 491

502 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,045

1,228







Total long-term assets 1,536

1,730







PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, NET 1,867

2,109







INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET 1,650

2,186







GOODWILL 11,249

11,449







Total assets $53,768

$59,387

SENSTAR TECHNOLOGIES UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (All numbers expressed in thousands of US$)



June 30,

December 31,

2022

2021







CURRENT LIABILITIES:













Trade payables $2,738

$2,710 Customer advances 263

390 Deferred revenues 2,458

2,704 Other accounts payable and accrued expenses 10,083

13,203 Short-term operating lease liabilities 246

276







Total current liabilities 15,788

19,283







LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:





Deferred revenues 1,461

1,690 Deferred tax liabilities 807

899 Accrued severance pay 465

523 Long-term operating lease liabilities 816

969 Other long-term liabilities 243

266







Total long-term liabilities 3,792

4,347







SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Share Capital: Ordinary shares of NIS 1 par value -







Authorized: 39,748,000 shares at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021;

Issued and outstanding: 23,309,987 shares at June 30, 2021 and 23,301,653

shares at December 31, 2021 6,799

6,796 Additional paid-in capital 30,468

30,394 Accumulated other comprehensive loss 431

1,222 Foreign currency translation adjustments (stand-alone financial statements) 9,765

9,687 Accumulated deficit (13,275)

(12,342)







TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 34,188

35,757







TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $53,768

$59,387











