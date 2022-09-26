An Entrepreneurial Icon and Leader in Extending Homeownership to the Underserved: Patty Arvielo

The Association of Latino Professionals Recognizes Arvielo as One of Today's Most Powerful Latinas

TUSTIN, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As a first-generation Hispanic, Patty Arvielo began her journey in the mortgage industry before most people can drive. Even then, at age 16, she was working for something more, and 40+ years later, her entrepreneurial spirit, legacy of leadership, and leveling the playing field in the workplace for women and minorities are second to none. These endearing qualities have also been repeatedly recognized on the national level this year.

New American Funding Co-Founder and President Patty Arvielo has been recognized as an Entrepreneurial Icon and one of the Most Powerful Latinas by the Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA). She's joined by three newcomers to the Entrepreneurial Icons list: Jessica Alba (Founder and CEO of The Honest Company), Liz Muñoz (Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Torrid), and Samara Hernandez (Founding Partner of Chingona Ventures). It's a nod to Arvielo's drive and commitment to create sustainable homeownership opportunities in underserved communities, which also led her to be recognized in the latest issue of Profiles in Diversity Journal (Women Worth Watching® in Leadership Award) and Mortgage Women Magazine (Mortgage Stars award).

Arvielo leads the nation's largest, independent, and Latina-owned mortgage company. As president, she spearheads the company's sales and operations efforts. New American Funding is currently the #1 retail lender to Hispanics with a higher percentage of loans to Hispanics than any other top-25 lender, per 2021 HMDA data.

Arvielo fosters an incredibly diverse workforce comprised of 55% women and 44% minorities, of whom 22% are Hispanic. The workforce enjoys unlimited possibilities for growth and advancement with multiple mentorship programs designed and led by Arvielo. Beyond the creation of Included initiatives within the company, she also serves on multiple boards to positively impact change throughout the industry.

"I've dedicated my life to increasing access to homeownership, and to leading a company built not only on equality, but also on equity," said Arvielo. "We strive to lead by example every day, and we know there is collectively more work to be done. We continue to be the change we are seeking."

About New American Funding

New American Funding is an independent mortgage lender with a servicing portfolio of 237,000+ loans for approximately $62.8 billion and 163 nationwide locations. The company is #18 on the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2022 and has made Inc. 5000's list of Fastest-Growing Companies in America eight times. It also offers state-of-the-art career training and provides its branch Loan Officers with innovative technologies to streamline the mortgage process.

