Aristocrat Gaming's™ Lightning Dollar Link™ Makes California Debut at Pechanga Resort Casino

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pechanga Resort Casino guests looking for one of the most anticipated new slot machines are in luck. Aristocrat Gaming's™ Lightning Dollar Link™ was recently installed in the Temecula casino's high limit gaming area. Pechanga is one of the first casinos in the United States where players can try their hand at the new game, which has a choice of five- to 100-line configurations.

Pechanga Resort Casino and Aristocrat Gaming also invite guests to participate in the casino excitement by taking part in the "Live Like an Aristocrat" promotion. From September 26 through October 9, Pechanga Club members can come into Pechanga to play the new Lightning Dollar Link game with their Club card inserted to be entered to win $2,000 in Pechanga Club Dollars. Contestants must be 21 or older. One winner will be randomly selected to win the $2,000 Club Dollars following the end of the promotional period.

"We always look to Aristocrat Gaming to show us the most engaging games their developers and designers work on for guests' enjoyment," said Alex Rodriguez, Vice President of Slot Operations for Pechanga Resort Casino. "They've done it again with Lightning Dollar Link. We think our players will really like it and have fun while playing it."

Lightning Dollar Link gathers the very best of the player-favorite games Lightning Link™, Dragon Link™, Dollar Storm™, and Buffalo Link™ and offers a powerful experience that appeals to players across denominations and preferences.

Lightning Dollar Link gives players more choices than ever as they select their line count. Lower denomination players can choose to play a 50-line or 100-line game, while $5 denomination players can choose to play a 5-line or 10-line configuration.

The bonuses are as plentiful as are the ways to play. In addition to the Hold & Spin bonus, players can discover free games with the popular "Symbol Reveal" mechanic, and free games with "Twin Spin" reels. Completely new added symbols in the Hold & Spin feature give players the chance to win a progressive jackpot value up to three times from a single Hold & Spin symbol.

