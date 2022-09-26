Canidae Pet Food Celebrates Offering Planet-Friendly Kibble Refill Stations at 100 Petco Locations with Pet Food Donation Program

To celebrate the launch of this first-to-market, patent-pending design, Canidae is donating more than 30,000 pounds of food to animal rescues nationwide with a "Pound-for-Pound" giving program.

STAMFORD, Conn. , Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CanidaeTM, the premium, sustainable pet food company, announced today it's celebrating the nationwide rollout of its new Kibble Refill Stations at participating Petco locations. One pound of Canidae kibble will be donated to local animal rescues for every pound of Canidae nutrition from Kibble Refill Stations sold at Petco pet care centers.

Canidae initiated a wildly successful pilot program in San Diego and Los Angeles earlier this year, which resulted in over 5,600 pounds of kibble sold. Subsequently, Canidae and Petco announced plans to expand the program to more than 100 North American stores this summer. The program now includes Petco pet care centers in Seattle, San Francisco, Portland, Denver, Austin, Boston, and other locations.

As part of their continued efforts to spread goodness, Canidae is celebrating this launch with a commitment to donating more than 30,000 pounds of food to dogs in need. This initiative, affectionately named "Pound for Pound, to the Rescue!" enables consumers to purchase sustainable, earth-friendly kibble for their own pets, while also feeding pets in need.

The Kibble Refill Station, patent pending for utility and design, was inspired by Canidae's mission of goodness for pets and our planet. Beyond their commitment to nurturing pets' health with nutrient-rich, wholesome food for dogs and cats, Canidae aims to protect the health of our planet through sustainably sourced ingredients, a commitment to regenerative farming, and sustainable packaging solutions that reduce single-use-plastic.

"At Petco, we're focused on purpose-driven performance, and strongly believe what's good for pets, people and our planet is good for our business," said Shari White, Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Petco. "We're thrilled to be partnering with Canidae to offer pet families an easier way to significantly reduce their consumption of single-use materials while shopping for their pets and commend Canidae for their generous support of local animal welfare groups — including a number of Petco Love partner organizations — through the 'Pound for Pound, to the Rescue!' program."

The Kibble Refill station features two recipes: Pure Real Salmon & Sweet Potato, a grain-free, limited ingredient diet and Canidae's most popular premium flavor — and Sustain Premium Recipe with Cage-Free Chicken, a sustainably-produced option with wholesome grains. Initial test locations in California have exceeded expectations. Just five stations have sold more than 5,600 pounds of food since February, resulting in a total of 600 kibble bags saved from landfills. Once all 100 stations are installed, Canidae expects to sell nearly 400,000 pounds of food and keep more than 50,000 bags out of landfills in the first year alone.

"The Kibble Refill Station, like any truly disruptive technology, took a tremendous amount of thought, research, and hard work to deploy, but I'm incredibly proud of our team for making it a priority to change the way pet parents think about producing and buying pet food," said Bret Furio, Chief Executive Officer of Canidae. "The response we've seen in our test stores is beyond our greatest hopes, and is proof that pet owners, just like us, are hungry for goodness."

In addition to the Kibble Refill Stations, Canidae continues to focus on sustainability and responsibly sourced methods of food production. By the end of 2022, more than half of its farmed ingredients will come from regenerative farming practices, and the company aims to eliminate more than 80 percent of its plastic packaging before 2030.

All Kibble Refill Stations are currently active in the market and ready for use. For more information on the Kibble Refill Stations, Canidae's World of Goodness, and other Canidae products and initiatives, visit http://www.canidae.com/refill.

About Canidae Pet Food Company

From the first truckload of food delivered to the latest batch of pet food cooked in their Pet Nutrition plant in Brownwood, Texas, Canidae's story is one to be proud of. Canidae® was founded in 1996 by two pet owners who knew they could make pet food better. Better nutrients. Better flavor. Better for our dogs and cats and better for us all. They've been committed to quality ever since. That commitment is upheld today in more than just their nutrient-rich, premium pet food. It inspires everything they do, from the land they harvest and the farmers they work with, to the people they employ and the local pet food stores they partner with. All of Canidae's products are vet-reviewed high-quality and perfectly balanced for optimal health at an affordable price point with no fillers, artificial flavors or artificial preservatives. Canidae is partnering with US farmers and green technology companies to bring new, sustainable practices to pet food including lowering pesticide use, reducing runoff and adopting regenerative farming practices.

For more information, please visit www.canidae.com

