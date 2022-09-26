Inventec's Rhyperior Is the Powerhouse GPU Accelerator System Every Business in the AI And ML World Needs

Inventec's Rhyperior Is the Powerhouse GPU Accelerator System Every Business in the AI And ML World Needs

Rhyperior is the ideal and effective system to enhance performance dramatically for the modern workload.

TAIPEI, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Taiwan-based leading server manufacturing company Inventec (TPE: 2356) 's powerhouse GPU accelerator system, Rhyperior, is everything any modern-day business needs in the digital era, especially those relying heavily on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML).

Powerful 4U GPU Accelerator System (PRNewswire)

A unique and optimal combination of GPUs and CPUs, this 4U GPU accelerator system is based on the NVIDIA A100 Tensor Core GPU and Intel Xeon 3rd Gen (Whitley platform). Rhyperior also equips an NVIDIA NVSwitch to enhance performance dramatically, and its power can be an effective tool for modern workloads.

Accelerated and mission-critical performance

In a world where technology is disrupting our lives as we know it, GPU acceleration is critical: essentially speeding up processes that would otherwise take much longer. Acceleration boosts execution for complex computational problems that can be broken down into similar, parallel operations. In other words, an excellent accelerator can be a game changer for industries like gaming and healthcare, increasingly relying on the latest technologies like AI and ML for better, more robust solutions for consumers.

Research suggests that the market size for AI in APAC's healthcare industry crossed USD 274 million in 2020 and is set to grow by around 48 percent between 2021 and 2027. Furthermore, studies have also found that AI in the video games market in the region is set to grow at a sustainable rate until 2028. As such, with a keen focus on the gaming and healthcare industry and the application of AI and ML in these sectors and beyond, Inventec's Rhyperior is the ultimate efficient platform.

"By adopting solutions from some of the leaders in the field, including NVIDIA and Intel, we have been able to create this powerhouse 4U GPU accelerator system. In order to fulfill customers' different demands, Rhyperior also comes with a flexible cooling system that provides two cooling solutions; forced air, and liquid cooling. Both of which can be combined for an overall far superior cooling effect," shared George Lin, VP of Business Unit VI, Inventec Enterprise Business Group (Inventec EBG).

The accelerator can also be easily monitored and managed from remote locations. It comes with an efficient system's health status monitoring through the baseband management controller. Overall, Rhyperior provides the most efficient monitoring to get computing done faster.

Learn more about Rhyperior here: https://ebg.inventec.com/en/product/Server/4U/Rhyperior

About Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG)

Inventec Data Center Solutions (Inventec EBG) was established in 1998 and has been focusing on the design and manufacturing of server systems in Inventec Corporation. Over decades, Inventec EBG has been the key server system supplier of the global branding clients.

For more information, please visit https://ebg.inventec.com/en .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Inventec Corporation