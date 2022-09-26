InventHelp Inventor Develops Kinetic Energized Case (DLL-3867)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I placed a medallion on my phone and this allowed my phone to spin," said the inventor from Dallas, Texas. "I thought of this idea to create an energy source through my phone case."

He created the invention SPIN-A-CHARGE that incorporates kinetic energy collection technology into mobile device cases. This could help such mobile device and case combinations to be self-powered. It would help eliminate the need for repeated battery charging from external AC or DC power sources. Additionally the device would extend available battery run times and could be very useful for many mobile device users.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DLL-3867, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

