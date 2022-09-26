Quantum Announces Two New Directors

Directors to contribute extensive expertise in end-to-end data management solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (Nasdaq: QMCO) (Quantum or the Company) announced today the appointment of Don Jaworski and Hugues Meyrath to the Board of Directors, effective November 9, 2022.

"As a fundamental part of executing on our strategic vision and generating value for shareholders, we are committed to maintaining an engaged board comprised of individuals with a deep understanding of the market trends and expanding opportunities for Quantum's solutions," stated Jamie Lerner, Chairman and CEO of Quantum. "Don and Hugues are both ideal candidates for the Board, each possessing significant expertise in software product development for data management solutions at large multi-national firms. We look forward to their future contributions as well as valuable insights as Quantum continues to expand our portfolio of end-to-end software solutions for managing customers' unstructured data."

Don Jaworski has more than 40 years of experience delivering complex systems, scaling organizations and building new businesses and currently serves as president and chief operating officer of Lacuna Technologies, Inc., a leader in delivering software to municipalities to operationalize digital infrastructure and manage transportation dynamically. Prior to joining Lacuna, Jaworski was chief executive officer of SwiftStack, Inc., an open-source cloud data management company focused on large scale data applications, which was acquired by NVIDIA. He previously served as senior vice president and general manager of the core platform business at NetApp, Inc., where his team focused on the transition to scale-out systems. Jaworski also served as the senior vice president of product and engineering at Brocade Communications, where he led the company's successful expansion into enterprise-class data solutions. Prior to Brocade, he led the enterprise security business unit at Nokia. Earlier in his career, he held management positions at Sun Microsystems and Amdahl Corporation. Jaworski received a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Bowling Green State University and a Master of Business Administration from Santa Clara University.

Hugues Meyrath most recently served as chief product officer of ServiceChannel, a market-leading facilities management software platform, which was acquired by Fortive in 2021. Previously, he was vice president at Dell Technologies Capital where he was responsible for driving venture funding and mergers and acquisitions, while also holding other advisory roles for a diverse set of portfolio companies. Prior to its acquisition by Dell Technologies, he served as vice president of product management and business development at EMC Corporation, a globally recognized provider of data backup and recovery services and business continuity products. Meyrath previously held multiple senior leadership roles at Juniper Networks, Brocade Communications and SBS. He was also an equity research analyst covering the storage industry at Credit Suisse First Boston. Meyrath holds a bachelor's degree in Engineering from the University of Louvain in Belgium and a Master of Business Administration from the University of California, Berkeley.

