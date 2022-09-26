St. Cloud Capital Becomes Signatory to the United Nations-Supported Principles For Responsible Investment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- St. Cloud Capital, a Los Angeles-based private investment firm, is delighted to announce its partnership with the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment ("PRI"). The PRI is a collective global network that unifies investment managers, asset owners, and service providers who are committed to investing responsibly by embodying Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into their investment strategies and business operations. St. Cloud Capital will now accompany over 5,000 global signatories, including prominent capital allocators, that collectively govern over $121 trillion in assets under management (AUM).

Since its inception in 2001, St. Cloud Capital has focused its strategy on providing access to capital to U.S.-based lower middle market companies, focusing investment on (1) smaller transactions that typically fall "below the radar screen" of traditional capital sources, therein bridging the gap entrepreneurs' need for capital, and (2) Underserved Communities, which includes companies owned and/or managed by ethnic minorities, women and/or U.S. Military veterans or based in underserved geographies, such as locations that house low-to-moderate income individuals ("LMI") and locations which the U.S. Small Business Administration has designated as a historically under-utilized business zone ("HUBZone"). Over 80% of invested capital across its three invested funds has impacted Underserved Communities.

"A cornerstone to our investment strategy has always been how best to align interests with the owners, operators and employees of the companies we invest in. Being a signatory to the Principles for Responsible Investment fits within our overall strategy around corporate accountability and governance best practices and ensures we're serving the long-term interests of our investors and the companies with which we partner through a focused strategy that aligns these interests through stock ownership," said Ben Hom, Managing Partner of St. Cloud Capital. "Our official adoption of the PRI is an outward commitment to those guiding principles."

David Atkin, CEO at the Principles for Responsible Investment, comments: "We are pleased to welcome St Cloud Capital as a signatory to the PRI. Consideration of ESG provides a strong foundation of understanding for how investment activity should be understood in the changing world around us – allowing investors to deliver the best possible outcomes for beneficiaries. We look forward to working alongside St Cloud Capital on this important area in the future."

About St. Cloud Capital: St. Cloud Capital is a Los Angeles-based private investment firm founded in 2001 to provide impactful growth capital to U.S. lower middle market companies (companies with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million). St. Cloud has made over 75 portfolio investments in companies across a wide range of industries and in every layer of the capital structure, including senior secured debt, subordinated debt, preferred equity, and common equity. For more information, visit www.stcloudcapital.com.

About the PRI: The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, the financial markets and economies in which they operate, and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Signatories pledge to incorporate the PRI's six Principles for Responsible Investment into their investment, due diligence and portfolio management practices to create a more sustainable environment for global financial and investment activities. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 5,000 signatories, managing over $121 trillion in AUM. For more information, visit www.unpri.org.

