Lovesac and Disney+ Give Customers a Front Row Seat to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2

StealthTech Sound + Charge will change the way consumers stream their favorite Disney+ content

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovesac, the omni-channel home brand best known for its Sactionals, The World's Most Adaptable Couch, comfortable Sacs, and innovative StealthTech Sound + Charge System, celebrates the highly anticipated release of Hocus Pocus 2 with a robust campaign aimed at helping consumers more comfortably stream from home. The Halloween classic will stream exclusively on Disney+ starting September 30th (Disney+ subscription required, must be 18+ to subscribe) and a long-term Lovesac collaboration will help consumers grab a front-row seat to their favorite Disney+ debuts all year long.

Lovesac is sponsoring a Watch With Your Witches Ultimate Movie Night Sweepstakes (PRNewswire)

Lovesac StealthTech Sound + Charge features immersive surround sound and wireless charging embedded inside the brand's ever-adaptable Sactionals, enhancing at-home theater experiences through Total Comfort. The collaboration with Disney+ aims to amplify some of the most anticipated releases launching on the platform this year to ensure the best seats to stream is in your living room.

In tandem with the Hocus Pocus 2 launch, Lovesac is sponsoring a Watch With Your Witches Ultimate Movie Night Sweepstakes in which consumers can enter to win a chance to bring home their very own customized Sactionals setup with StealthTech, valued up to $10,000. To enter, from September 30 through November 7, anyone 18+, in the United States can visit www.watchwithyourwitches or visit their local Lovesac showroom to learn more. For all sweepstakes information and to explore your chance at winning a Front Row Seat to Salem with Lovesac, consumers can visit www.watchwithyourwitches.com .

"Collaborating with Disney's Hocus Pocus 2 has allowed our core differentiator to shine through - we elevate and integrate living room streaming experiences," said Lovesac Founder and CEO, Shawn Nelson. "The StealthTech Sound + Charge System will create an unparalleled home theater experience for families and friends when they tune into the revolutionary comeback of the Sanderson Sisters."

The StealthTech Sound + Charge System optimizes sound properties to the precise characteristics, density, and color of a customer's chosen Sactionals Covers, allowing sound to pass through fabric and upholstery with superior quality and immaculate clarity. Paired with immersive 5.1 surround sound, Lovesac customers will surely experience the excitement of the return to Salem.

"The Lovesac and Hocus Pocus 2 integration brings high definition movie theater experiences into the comfort of our customer's homes," said Lovesac President & Chief Operating Officer, Mary Fox. "We hope to continue to innovate how consumers stream in their living rooms not only with blockbuster movie premieres, but daily viewing experiences like the morning news and fan favorite series will become more memorable."

While supplies last, anyone who purchases StealthTech Sound + Charge from September 23rd through October 31st will be eligible to receive an exclusive Hocus Pocus 2 Footsac Blanket. Customers can visit their local Lovesac showrooms and select Best Buy locations to demo the immersive surround sound of StealthTech Sound + Charge, now streaming Hocus Pocus 2 content. For additional information on the Hocus Pocus 2 collaboration, visit lovesac.com/hocuspocus2 .

About The Lovesac Company

Based in Stamford, Connecticut, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE) is a technology driven company that designs, manufactures and sells unique, high-quality furniture derived through its proprietary Designed for Life approach which results in products that are built to last a lifetime and designed to evolve as customers' lives do. The current product offering is comprised of modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and the Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge System. As a recipient of Repreve's 5th Annual Champions of Sustainability, responsible production and innovation are at the center of the brand's design philosophy with products protected by a robust portfolio of utility patents. Products are marketed and sold primarily online directly at www.lovesac.com, supported by direct-to-consumer touch points in the form of owned showrooms, as well as through shop-in-shops and pop-up-shops with third party retailers. In 2022, Lovesac was recognized by Furniture Today within the 'fastest growing' category, and as an honoree for Serendipity's Design Market. LOVESAC, SACTIONALS, SAC, DESIGNED FOR LIFE, THE WORLD'S MOST ADAPTABLE COUCH, AND TOTAL COMFORT are trademarks of The Lovesac Company and are Registered in U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

About Disney's Hocus Pocus 2

It's been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow's Eve. "Hocus Pocus 2" also stars Sam Richardson ("The Tomorrow War"), Doug Jones ("The Shape of Water"), Whitney Peak ("Gossip Girl"), Belissa Escobedo ("American Horror Stories"), Lilia Buckingham ("Dirt"), Froy Gutierrez ("Teen Wolf"), with Tony Hale ("Veep") and Hannah Waddingham ("Ted Lasso"). The film is directed by Anne Fletcher ("Dumplin,'" "The Proposal"), produced by Lynn Harris ("King Richard," "The Shallows"), with Ralph Winter ("Hocus Pocus," "X-Men" franchise), David Kirschner ("Hocus Pocus," "Chucky"), and Adam Shankman ("Disenchanted," "Hairspray") serving as executive producers.

About Disney+

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with The Simpsons and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment. The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. For more, visit disneyplus.com, or find the Disney+ app on most mobile and connected TV devices.

Sweepstakes Terms + Conditions

No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. 18+ (residents of AL & NE must be 19+). Void where prohibited. See official rules at watchwithyourwitches.com for entry periods, odds, prize description, limitations, and complete details. Sweepstakes begins September 30 2022 and ends November 7, 2022. Sponsor: The Lovesac Company, Two Landmark Square, Suite 300 Stamford, CT 06901.

The Lovesac and Hocus Pocus 2 integration brings high-definition movie theater experiences into the comfort of our customer's homes. (PRNewswire)

Image credit to Lovesac (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lovesac