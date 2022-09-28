CHIRLA, IMMIGRANT RIGHTS GROUPS MOBILIZE IN SUPPORT OF BILL TO EXPAND A PATHWAY FOR RESIDENCY FOR MILLIONS OF LONG-TERM RESIDENTS.

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CHIRLA in partnership with over 150 immigrant rights organizations locally and nationwide boost mobilization efforts to urge Congress for bipartisan support to update the Immigration Registry.

WHO: CHIRLA, CARECEN, Asian Americans Advancing Justice, and others.



WHAT: Rally in Los Angeles, CA, and hold actions throughout the state to support legislation to expand a pathway to permanency for millions of long-term U.S. residents. The Renewing Immigration Provisions of the Immigration Act of 1929 would update the existing Registry statute so that an immigrant may qualify for lawful permanent resident status if they have lived in the U.S. for at least seven years and are of "good moral character."



WHEN: Wednesday, September 28 at 10:00 a.m.



WHERE: Edward Roybal Federal Building, 225 E. Temple St.,

Los Angeles, CA 90012



WHY: Our outdated immigration system has impacted millions of people and has held the American economy hostage, especially as we emerge out of a devastating pandemic. A bill that updates the Registry cutoff date for the first time in more than 35 years and will allow immigrants to apply for legal permanent residency. This revision will impact up to 8 million immigrants, many of whom have been living, working, and contributing to the United States for decades, putting them on a path to citizenship. Earlier this year, House Representative Zoe Lofgren along with other members of the House introduced HR8433 in support of a registry update. For far too long, immigrants who consistently and continually contribute to our communities and our economy have been kept in the shadows in legal limbo.Updating this historically-bipartisan provision would contribute approximately $83 billion to the U.S. economy annually and $27 billion in taxes, according to FWD.us.

Media Contact:

Los Angeles

Hilda Delgado

Phone: (213) 700-3142

E-mail: press@chirla.org

Organization website: www.chirla.org

Contacts for Northern California Events

San Francisco.

CARECEN SF and SF partners will meet with Senator Padilla's state staff at 1:30 pm PT to discuss the Registry bill. Partners will also deliver a postcard or a key to the staff.

Point of contact:

Juan Rivera | CARECEN - SF

Juan@carecensf.org

Sacramento.

CARECEN, CHIRLA and partners will meet with Senator Padilla's state staff at 11:00 am to

deliver a thank you.

Point of contact:

Eva Jimenez | CHIRLA

559-750-2814

Fresno.

CHIRLA and partners will deliver a postcard or key at 10 am PT to the Senator's state staff.

Point of contact:

Gloria Vallin | CHIRLA

559-837-3359

