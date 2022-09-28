Advertise
Cox Automotive Lowers Full-Year New-Vehicle Sales Forecast as September Volumes Hold Steady at Low Level; Third Quarter Sales Volume Expected to Decline Versus Q3 2021

Published: Sep. 28, 2022 at 11:00 AM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
  • September new-vehicle sales pace forecast to finish near 13.3 million units, up 0.1 million from last month's 13.2 million pace and up from last year's 12.3 million level.
  • Sales volume in September expected to rise nearly 8% from one year ago but remain relatively low at 1.10 million units.
  • Third-quarter sales to finish near 3.4 million units, down less than 1% from Q3 2021.
  • Cox Automotive officially lowers 2022 new-vehicle sales forecast to 13.7 million, down more than 9% from 2021 and at the lowest volume in a decade.

ATLANTA, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- September U.S. auto sales, when confirmed next week, are expected to show a new-vehicle market mostly unchanged from previous months and still stuck in low gear. According to the Cox Automotive forecast released today, September U.S. new-vehicle sales are expected to finish near 1.10 million units, with a sales pace, or seasonally adjusted annual rate (SAAR), of 13.3 million. Sales volume in September is expected to show an increase of nearly 8% over last year but finish down almost 4% compared to last month. The decline compared to last month is mainly attributed to one less selling day.

According to Charlie Chesbrough, senior economist at Cox Automotive: "New-vehicle sales have been remarkably consistent through the third quarter, with sales of approximately 1.1 million units each month in July, August, and September. New-vehicle inventory has been holding steady, with days' supply near 40."

With the September result, total new-vehicle sales in the third quarter are forecast at 3.4 million units, down less than 1% from Q3 2021 and down only modestly from the 3.5 million units sold in Q2 2022. For comparison, sales in Q3 2019 reached 4.3 million. General Motors, Ford and Tesla will be among the biggest gainers year over year in Q3, with many Japanese brands, still struggling with inventory issues, booking the most significant declines, notably Honda and Nissan.

One year ago, the new-vehicle market began suffering a significant lack of inventory, and the sales pace fell to 12.3 million in September 2021. Inventory has improved since but remains well below pre-pandemic levels. Added Chesbrough, "The supply shortage has likely created some pent-up demand—folks who were essentially waiting in line for inventory to return. But the recent changes in the economic outlook from rising interest rates is beginning to chip away at demand, and the waiting line for new vehicles is likely getting much shorter."

With no notable inventory improvement forecast in the fourth quarter and waning new-vehicle demand, Cox Automotive has lowered its full-year forecast to 13.7 million units, down from 14.4 million. Sales in 2022 are projected to finish down more than 9% versus 2021 and at the lowest level in a decade.

September 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights

  • New-vehicle sales volume is forecast to rise 7.7% from September 2021 but decline 3.9% from last month.
  • The SAAR in September 2022 is estimated to be 13.3 million, above last year's 12.3 million level and up 0.1 million from last month's pace.
  • September 2022 had 25 selling days, one less than August but equal to September 2021.

Sales Forecast1

Market Share


Segment

Sep-22

Sep-21

Aug-22

YOY%

MOM%

Sep-22

Aug-22

MOM


Mid-Size Car

65,000

53,645

67,798

21.2 %

-4.1 %

5.9 %

5.9 %

0.0 %


Compact Car

70,000

70,476

71,878

-0.7 %

-2.6 %

6.4 %

6.3 %

0.1 %


Compact SUV/Crossover

170,000

133,152

172,148

27.7 %

-1.2 %

15.5 %

15.0 %

0.4 %


Full-Size Pickup Truck

160,000

156,188

166,442

2.4 %

-3.9 %

14.5 %

14.5 %

0.0 %


Mid-Size SUV/Crossover

190,000

196,346

193,927

-3.2 %

-2.0 %

17.3 %

16.9 %

0.3 %


Grand Total2

1,100,000

1,021,244

1,144,580

7.7 %

-3.9 %





Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 

2 Total includes segments not shown  

Q3 2022 Sales Forecast Highlights

  • Total sales hold steady through Q3, consistently at 1.13 million units a month. Year-to-date sales at the end of Q3 are expected to be down nearly 13%.
  • General Motors retains the top spot as the best-selling automaker in the U.S. market in Q3, thanks partly to inventory improvements versus 2021.
  • Tesla is forecast to gain share again in Q3 and hold the top spot as the best-selling luxury automaker in the U.S.

Sales Forecast1

Year-to-Date Sales Forecast


OEM

Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Q2 2022

YOY%

QOQ%

YTD 2022

YTD 2021

YOY



General Motors

539,028

443,117

578,639

21.6 %

-6.8 %

1,626,789

1,766,219

-7.9 %



Toyota

513,846

566,005

531,105

-9.2 %

-3.2 %

1,559,543

1,857,884

-16.1 %



Ford

473,595

397,644

480,558

19.1 %

-1.4 %

1,383,327

1,387,615

-0.3 %



Hyundai

390,689

370,536

380,282

5.4 %

2.7 %

1,093,564

1,175,480

-7.0 %



Stellantis

388,481

410,917

408,521

-5.5 %

-4.9 %

1,202,223

1,365,880

-12.0 %



Honda

211,326

345,914

239,789

-38.9 %

-11.9 %

717,533

1,179,424

-39.2 %



Nissan-Mitsubishi

163,462

222,754

205,043

-26.6 %

-20.3 %

595,986

859,832

-30.7 %



Volkswagen

159,232

135,629

145,822

17.4 %

9.2 %

418,594

505,163

-17.1 %



Subaru

135,747

141,552

131,449

-4.1 %

3.3 %

399,542

462,802

-13.7 %



Tesla

126,844

91,693

130,047

38.3 %

-2.5 %

386,634

237,223

63.0 %



BMW

85,925

82,064

84,036

4.7 %

2.2 %

250,551

265,683

-5.7 %



Daimler

84,905

71,185

98,835

19.3 %

-14.1 %

259,679

253,543

2.4 %



Mazda

72,299

84,046

60,535

-14.0 %

19.4 %

215,102

273,213

-21.3 %



Geely

22,402

32,436

30,055

-30.9 %

-25.5 %

76,724

96,456

-20.5 %



Tata

13,837

19,064

12,545

-27.4 %

10.3 %

44,575

75,279

-40.8 %



Grand Total2

3,387,127

3,414,557

3,522,210

-0.8 %

-3.8 %

10,242,511

11,761,697

-12.9 %















Cox Automotive Industry Insights data 

2 Total includes OEMs not shown  

All percentages are based on raw volume, not daily selling rate.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive Inc. makes buying, selling, owning and using vehicles easier for everyone. The global company's more than 27,000 team members and family of brands, including Autotrader®, Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, VinSolutions®, vAuto® and Xtime®, are passionate about helping millions of car shoppers, 40,000 auto dealer clients across five continents and many others throughout the automotive industry thrive for generations to come. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately-owned, Atlanta-based company with annual revenues of nearly $20 billion. www.coxautoinc.com

