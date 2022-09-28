G FUEL and Dead by Daylight Team Up in The Fog for a Brand-New Flavor - G FUEL Liquid Lullaby!

Pre-order your G FUEL Liquid Lullaby Collector's Box at GFUEL.com while supplies last

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G FUEL — The Official Energy Drink of Esports® — unveils today that its new flavor Liquid Lullaby, inspired by the multiplayer horror action phenomenon Dead by Daylight, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com as a limited-edition Collector's Box and Energy Tub while supplies last.

G FUEL Liquid Lullaby, inspired by Dead by Daylight, is now available for pre-order at GFUEL.com! (PRNewswire)

Liquid Lullaby, featuring the buttery sweet and tart sting of caramel apples, is inspired by one of the eerie abilities of the bunny-masked Killer The Huntress in the immensely popular game. The Huntress is joined on the Tub by members of the game's chilling collection of Killers, including The Nurse, The Doctor, The Legion and The Wraith along with Survivors Claudette, Kate, Meg, Feng and Dwight. The horrifying Trapper is featured on the 16 oz Shaker Cup included in the special tin lunchbox-styled Collector's Box, which is modeled after the game's Med-Kit item.

"We're excited to partner with G FUEL and offer Dead by Daylight fans the chance to get a taste of the Killers' medicine, in a fearful flavour," says Anh-Dao Nguyen, Sales, Business Development, and Partnerships Director. "We hope players will be Dead by Delighted after trying Liquid Lullaby!"

G FUEL Liquid Lullaby is sugar-free and packed with antioxidants from 18 different fruit extracts. Each serving has only 15 calories and contains 140 mg of caffeine plus proprietary energy and focus-enhancing complexes.

"G FUEL is proud to partner with the Dead by Daylight team in coming up with a flavor that represents a horror game that is so much fun and filled with iconic characters," said G FUEL Founder and CEO, Cliff Morgan. "G FUEL and Dead by Daylight fans are going to scream for Liquid Lullaby!"

Pre-order your G FUEL Liquid Lullaby Collector's Box now at GFUEL.com while supplies last!

About G FUEL

As The Official Energy Drink of Esports®, G FUEL provides gamers with a performance-driven alternative to standard energy drink products. With an ever-expanding, sugar-free product lineup that includes a powdered Energy Formula, ready-to-drink cans, powdered Hydration Formula and Sparkling Hydration bottles, G FUEL has firmly established itself as the market leader in the gamer energy drink industry.

With over 344,000 5-star Shopper Approved Ratings, a shipping network that spans over 125 countries, a nationwide retail campaign, and a global social media footprint of over 1 billion followers, G FUEL maintains the industry's largest and most passionate community of fans, customers, content creators, and partners. Content creators and partners include the likes of Ninja, Sentinels Esports, Logic, NoisyButters, Luminosity Gaming, PewDiePie, Mikal Bridges, Michael Dickson, Summit1G, xQc, Ghost Gaming, Activision, SEGA of America, Capcom®, Bethesda Game Studios, Warner Bros., VIZ Media, Rare Ltd., Disney, Lucasfilm, Sony Pictures, The Tetris Company, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc., RESPAWN Products, SteelSeries, and Digital Storm.

Join the movement today at GFUEL.com and follow us on social media @GFuelEnergy.

Press Contact:

media@gfuel.com

Distribution and Wholesale Contact:

dluks@gfuel.com

About Dead by Daylight™

Created by Behaviour™ Interactive, Dead by Daylight is a multiplayer action horror game of hide and seek, set in a dark fantasy and drawing from all corners of horror, where each match is a different experience. Dead by Daylight boasts more than 50 million players both globally and across all platforms. On any given day, up to 2 million players step into The Fog, whether on PC, console, or mobile. Since its release in 2016, the game has become a place where cult classic horror survives and thrives, having welcomed legends from TV, movies, and video games. For more information, please visit deadbydaylight.com.

About Behaviour™ Interactive

Behaviour Interactive was founded in 1992 and is Canada's largest independent game developer and publisher with offices in Montreal and Toronto. In 2022, it expanded its international presence with the acquisition of Seattle's Midwinter Entertainment. Celebrating its 30th year, and with nearly 1,000 full-time employees, the studio has enjoyed immense success with its original IP Dead by Daylight, which now has more than 50 million players around the world and across all platforms. Behaviour holds co-developer credits for some of the gaming industry's largest titles (such as Assassin's Creed, Gears 5 and Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 & 2) and developed an unparalleled, award-winning culture within the gaming industry. Winner of Deloitte Canada's Enterprise Fast 15 and Best Managed Company awards and listed one of the Best Places to Work – Canada by GamesIndustry.biz in 2021, Behaviour is a leading development studio cultivating career growth and talent development within the gaming industry. Behaviour counts among its partners some of the world's most renowned brands, including Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony, and many more. For more information, visit: bhvr.com.

G Fuel is The Official Energy Drink of Esports® (PRNewsfoto/G Fuel) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE G Fuel