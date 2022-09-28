LyondellBasell Postpones Restart of Berre, France Cracker until Next Year

HOUSTON and BERRE, France, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LyondellBasell (NYSE: LYB) today announced the ethylene cracker at its integrated olefins and polyolefins production site in Berre, France will not restart until early 2023.

The chemical company's French ethylene cracker was damaged by a fire on August 2. While repairs should be completed by November, the combination of persistently high energy costs, compressing margins and falling demand for products in the region contributed to the decision to delay the restart.

