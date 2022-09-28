SAMARITAN'S PURSE RESPONDS TO HURRICANE IAN; TWO DISASTER RELIEF UNITS AND HEAVY EQUIPMENT DEPARTS TOMORROW

BOONE, N.C., Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Samaritan's Purse is mobilizing disaster response specialists and tractor-trailers packed with relief equipment to areas currently being ravaged by Hurricane Ian. The international Christian relief organization will continue to closely track the storm and work with local authorities and church partners to determine the greatest areas of need. As soon as it is safe to do so, Samaritan's Purse will move equipment into the most affected locations to serve families devastated by the hurricane.

"Hurricane Ian is going to impact the lives of millions of people," said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse. "We are praying for everyone in its path and already mobilizing our team to respond in Jesus' Name."

Samaritan's Purse will set up operations in hurricane-devastated areas. Teams of volunteers from across the country will be needed to help families by mudding out flooded homes, tarping damaged roofs, and clearing debris. To stay up to date on the response or get involved, go to SamaritansPurse.org to learn more.

MEDIA OPPORTUNITIES

Interview Edward Graham , vice president of operations for Samaritan's Purse

Interview Bruce Poss , director of North American Ministries for Samaritan's Purse

See tractor-trailers depart North Wilkesboro, North Carolina on September 29 th with media interviews available beginning at 8:30am

Photos and broll available upon request

Based in Boone, North Carolina, Samaritan's Purse responds to the physical and spiritual needs of individuals in crisis situations—especially in locations where few others are working. Led by President and CEO Franklin Graham, Samaritan's Purse works in more than 100 countries to provide aid to victims of war, disease, disaster, poverty, famine and persecution. For more information, visit SamaritansPurse.org.

