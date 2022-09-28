Silicon Labs Expands in India With New Office in Hyderabad

Global IoT leader launches India's first campus-wide Wi-SUN network with IIIT-Hyderabad at the Smart City Living Lab

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Labs, the leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world, announced the official inauguration of its new office in Hyderabad, located at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City. This will be Silicon Labs' largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation. With its expansion in Hyderabad, Silicon Labs can continue to grow its talented team developing cutting-edge IoT wireless products and solutions that are advancing industrial, commercial, and home and life applications. Unmatched in its breadth and depth of expertise in IoT technologies, Silicon Labs is well positioned to contribute to the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) in India and around the world.

The new office was inaugurated on September 28, 2022, by Shri Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana Government, Matt Johnson, President, and CEO, Silicon Labs, Manish Kothari, Senior Vice President, Silicon Labs India, the Silicon Labs executive leadership team, and other eminent industry leaders.

Silicon Labs is the global leader in pure-play Internet of Things through its breadth of technologies, depth of expertise, and focus on the IoT wireless market. Its integrated hardware and software platform and intuitive development tools, make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries. Silicon Labs' Hyderabad office is its fastest growing and largest wireless development centre, home to a talented team of hardware, software, and applications engineers. Silicon Labs welcomed nearly 500 employees back into their new Hyderabad office earlier this year, with plans to grow to 1,500 employees by 2025.

Appreciating the work of Silicon Labs towards creating a secure, connected and intelligent wireless ecosystem, Shri K. T. Rama Rao, the Hon'ble Minister for Information Technology, Municipal Administration & Urban Development, Industries & Commerce, of Telangana, said, "I feel proud to see Hyderabad rapidly becoming the top investment destination for the global technology sector. The Government of Telangana has successfully created a thriving environment for global companies to access and engage the best talent in the country. Silicon Labs' active role in the Smart City Living Lab will witness next-generation technologies - being designed in India for the world - to improve safety, sustainability, energy efficiency, and overall quality of life in densifying cities. I believe Silicon Labs' corporate culture will also support a more inclusive and varied workplace, attracting young and diverse talent to the technology sector."

Smart City Living Lab Partnership

Silicon Labs is also the founding corporate partner of the Smart City Living Lab set up at the International Institute of Information Technology - Hyderabad (IIIT- H) in collaboration with the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), the Government of Telangana, and the European Business and Technology Centre (EBTC). The Smart City Living Lab plays a part in the Government of India's Smart Cities Mission to drive economic growth and improve quality of life by enabling local development and harnessing technology. Silicon Labs and IIIT-Hyderabad will launch India's first campus-wide Wi-SUN network at the IIIT-H Smart City Living Lab tomorrow, September 29. The network will serve as an innovative street-lighting application, with 30 built-in network nodes connecting the campus street lamps for remote monitoring and control. This launch establishes a platform to build future smart city applications and demonstrates Silicon Labs' commitment to contributing to the technology ecosystem in India and industry-academia partnerships.

Matt Johnson, President and CEO, Silicon Labs, said, "Hyderabad marks our growing commitment to supporting the development of India and the greater Asia Pacific region. Silicon Labs Hyderabad is fast becoming the leading IoT wireless technology centre in the region. For 15 years, Silicon Labs has been investing time, talent, and resources into building an unprecedented platform to support the broadest set of wireless technologies, standards, and ecosystems worldwide. Our Hyderabad wireless development centre is instrumental to our innovation and growth."

Manish Kothari, Senior Vice President, Silicon Labs India, said, "At the nexus of cutting-edge technology and digital transformation lies Silicon Labs India. We are pleased to expand our team in Hyderabad. We will use our extensive experience to connect with the local community and open doors for the city's competitive talent pool. Our Hyderabad location will be a centre of excellence for integrated hardware and software platforms, user-friendly development tools, and an unsurpassed ecosystem of new wireless technologies to boost innovation and automation for our customers."

The Hyderabad office is located in Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, one of the largest Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) platinum-rated campuses. Silicon Labs currently occupies levels 2 and 3 in the Octave block, Parcel 4, totaling more than 100,000 square feet, with plans to expand to level 4 in 2023 to accommodate additional team growth. The office houses more than 10,000 square feet of hardware and software labs and ample breakout spaces for fostering collaboration and innovation. Other amenities include quick access to eateries, socializing venues, and public transport.

Silicon Labs is headquartered in Austin, TX, with 20 offices worldwide.

About Silicon Labs

Silicon Labs (NASDAQ: SLAB) is a leader in secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. Our integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, thriving ecosystem, and robust support make us an ideal long-term partner in building advanced industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. We make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with innovative solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. silabs.com

