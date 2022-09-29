The Atlanta NECA chapter partners with StructShare to help electrical contractors effectively manage procurement and materials

AUSTIN, Texas and ATLANTA, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association (AECA) today announced a partnership with StructShare, the leading provider of purchasing and material management software. StructShare will grant special offers to members of the innovative chapter of the National Electrical Contractor Association (NECA) in the Atlanta region, to enhance effectiveness and accelerate supply chain management and cost tracking.

"We seek partnerships with those contractor-focused vendors who we can rely on to offer the best to our members," says Joey Shorter, Executive Director of the AECA.

Over the past few years, AECA members have used StructShare to streamline the entire purchasing cycle, connecting the office, the field, the warehouse, and their suppliers on a centralized, mobile, and cloud-based platform. StructShare makes an antiquated and cumbersome process much easier for the field and office by digitizing field requisitions, approval flows, POs, RFQs, deliveries, and invoice reconciliation while integrating all data into the common ERP and project management systems.

According to NECA research, processing a single PO costs electrical contractors $42. Taking into consideration the amount of POs generated, this adds up to an undebatable pain that must be solved. AECA member and StructShare customer, Cariboo Industrial Electric has immediately maximized efficiency by eliminating double entry and overhead as well as received inventory visibility, seamless cost tracking, and preventing errors across the entire workflow.

StructShare, a powerful purposely-built solution, offers end-to-end procurement, materials, inventory, and costs management. The flexible system is used by subcontractors of all sizes from $1-million in revenue to some of the largest in the country.

"After working with the AECA team and members for a long time, I am excited to officially establish the partnership and provide the members with a tailored solution to their needs," StructShare Co-Founder and CPO, Or Lakritz.

"Our members will benefit greatly from this relationship," adds Shorter. "We provide our members access to resources that will help them thrive in their business."

AECA has a reputation of providing members with outstanding benefits and services including safety classes, professional and leadership development, education and training, as well as networking events. StructShare contributes to these efforts with technology and procurement education.

"We are honored to be a part of AECA," states StructShare CEO and co-founder, Arik Davidi. "We've enjoyed the work with our Atlanta-area customers and look forward to bringing the same success to others in the region."

About Atlanta Electrical Contractors Association (AECA) (https://www.atlantaelectrical.org/)

AECA is the leading, professional trade association representing, promoting, and advancing the electrical contracting industry in Georgia since 1929. AECA leads the industry in the practical application of new and emerging technologies in the construction industry and the public it serves.

About StructShare (https://www.StructShare.com)

StructShare is a construction software company based in Austin, Texas and Tel Aviv, Israel, building digital solutions for specialty contractors to maximize efficiency and reduce costs.

