CB2 Unveils Collection of Celebrated Works from Italian Design Legend Gianfranco Frattini

Through an exclusive partnership with the Frattini family and Form Portfolios, CB2 is proud to reintroduce a collection of the Italian architect's iconic designs, for the first time in decades.

CHICAGO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CB2 debuts a reissued collection of architect and designer Gianfranco Frattini's celebrated works. Known as a leading figure in the transformative Italian design movement of the 1950s and 1960s, Gianfranco Frattini helped forge a new global admiration for Italian design. Working exclusively with his heirs and Form Portfolios on the creation, CB2 is now bringing the iconic designs to a wide audience for the first time in decades—or in some cases, the first time ever.

CB2 (PRNewswire)

Distinctive, clever and attentive to details, Gianfranco Frattini's canon of work is celebrated by fans of modern design for its sophistication and timelessness. The collection for CB2 is a true representation of Frattini's original designs. His unique style and innovative approach, including his love of construction and woodworking traditions, are represented throughout. Some pieces are authentic to the originals down to the finest detail; others have been updated slightly for modern materials and new ways of living.

"Each design CB2 produced within this collection celebrates Frattini's timeless standards," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "Guided largely by original drawings, vintage pieces, archival images and his surviving family, we are extremely honored to showcase these iconic designs for a new era."

Pieces in the collection were thoughtfully chosen and developed in partnership with the heirs of Gianfranco Frattini. Mr. Frattini's daughter, Emanuela Frattini Magnusson, worked closely with CB2's product developers and Form Portfolios to ensure each piece is true to her father's vision and aesthetic.

"My father's philosophy on design was responding to a brief with an intelligent solution, making correct use of materials with an aesthetically pleasant outcome. That's why his designs feel both timeless and fresh—he never saw himself as belonging to a certain look or style," said Emanuela Frattini Magnusson. "Working with CB2 presented the opportunity to capture my father's true dedication to design and reintroduce Gianfranco Frattini to the U.S. market in a meaningful way."

Along with partners at Form Portfolios, whose mission is to breathe new life into the design legends of our time, the teams worked together to identify materials and locate original drawings from the Frattini archives in Italy to ensure the end result encapsulates both CB2's and Gianfranco Frattini's core aesthetics while honoring the legendary designer.

"Gianfranco Frattini was a master of style, and we are delighted that his unmistakable design aesthetic rooted in Milan will now be introduced to America via our exclusive partnership with CB2," said Mark Masiello, Form Portfolios Founder. "Carefully curating the perfect collection of Frattini designs for CB2 has been invigorating and honors the legacy of Gianfranco Frattini."

All pieces in the collection are exclusive Frattini designs, some exact to the originals and some updated for modern living, offering multiple finishes and materials throughout.

Highlights include:

Meda Collection: One of his earliest designs, the streamlined profile of the Meda Collection evokes the poetic minimalism of 1950s modernism. Structurally held together by walnut side panels, the geometry is true to the original—down to the brass snake-eye bolts. Meant to be read from the side, its full beauty becomes apparent in profile.

Bovisio Collection: Designed at the same time as his famous Sesann sofa, polished stainless steel tables feature mirrored or smoked glass tops. Made in Italy , just like the original.

Paraggi Credenza and Portofino Desk: Two of the most mysterious pieces in the collection. Rediscovered from found black and white photography, they are believed to be some of Gianfranco Frattini's first designs. Simple and straightforward conceptually, they exude a minimalist midcentury aesthetic.

Cilindro Sconce: Originally designed for a prestigious Italian lighting company, this modernist sconce was created around the new technology of halogen. Leaning into the high-tech aesthetic of the late 1980s, protective glass forms a minimalist shield around the bulbs. Even though halogen bulbs aren't widely in use today, the design remains true to the original intent.

Famiglia Chess Set: A silversmith company south of Milan commissioned Gianfranco Frattini to design a collection of modern objects to sit alongside their more ornate and traditional pieces. One of these designs was this modern chess set. Abstract chess pieces stack within each other, creating two streamlined cylinders for storage.

Gianfranco Frattini is the third designer added to CB2's repertoire of design legends, joining Paul McCobb and Clara Porset. The Gianfranco Frattini collection is now available exclusively at cb2.com , including 62 SKUs across living, lighting, decor and entertainment categories ranging in price from $34.95 to $4,999.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's consumer by bringing covetable high design collections to a wide audience. The brand is today's destination for anyone seeking unique and enduring design, quality materials and sophistication at an attainable price. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 24 locations across the United States and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate & Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com or follow us on Instagram or Pinterest.

About FORM Portfolios

www.formportfolios.com @form_portfolios

Dedicated to protecting and building legacies for historic and contemporary designers, Form Portfolios' mission is to elevate design by guiding designers and the families of iconic designers to create partnerships with brands seeking the rediscovered or undiscovered. Form Portfolios is behind some of the most remarkable launches in recent years, including the rebirth of Paul McCobb as America's Designer with CB2. Form Portfolios was founded in 2016 and has offices in Providence, Rhode Island and Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit formportfolios.com or follow us on Instagram. For media inquiries, contact: Debbie Burke-Smith at debbie@thecollective-pr.com .

About Emanuela Frattini Magnusson

Emanuela Frattini Magnusson is a Milan-born architect and designer based in New York, NY and president of EFM Design, an award-winning, multi-disciplinary practice established in 1991. The firm's output includes architecture, interiors, product design, brand development and graphics. For more information, visit www.efmdesign.com .

Contact:

Alana Hallett

Alana.Hallett@zenogroup.com

CB2 (PRNewswire)

CB2 (PRNewswire)

CB2 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CB2