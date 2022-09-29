NASA Invites Media to Discuss New Science, Commercial Study Today

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will hold a media teleconference today at 4:30 p.m. EDT, Thursday, Sept. 29, to discuss a new study exploring potential commercial space opportunities for NASA science missions. The agency will livestream audio of the teleconference on its website .

Participants include:

Thomas Zurbuchen , associate administrator, NASA's Science Mission Directorate

Kathy Lueders , associate administrator, NASA's Space Operations Mission Directorate

Jessica Jensen , vice president, customer operations and integration, SpaceX

Jared Isaacman , commercial astronaut and commander of Polaris Dawn

Patrick Crouse , Hubble Space Telescope project manager, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

