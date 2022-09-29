PharmaForce International: Leading Oncology Companies in Europe Move to Digital Promotional Methods

READING, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaForce International (PFI) recently published competitive intelligence reports that benchmark the commercial operations and marketing expenditures of leading Oncology Sales and Marketing organizations in five major countries in Europe. These reports capture the key findings of the France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and United Kingdom Oncology markets in 2022. One finding, in particular, is the trend in digitalization of promotional efforts, which has occurred across all five of the countries.

According to the 2022 EU5 Oncology reports, many of the profiled companies have resorted to digital methods for contacting physicians. In Germany, some Oncology companies already had plans in development to move toward digitalizing their communication efforts, but the pandemic had tremendously accelerated the process. Now, it's become a race for both companies and physicians to move toward digitalized communications.

In both France and Italy, the reports indicate that a few of the Oncology companies are cutting back sales lines and reps in an effort to better suit the digital approaches. The percentage of digital promotional efforts versus in-person currently leans toward digital. In some instances, Oncology companies have even reported to have moved to 100% digital efforts.

In Spain, some sales representatives claim that face-to-face calls with physicians are rare. However, the meetings that are made in person have many limitations. In person meetings are typically by appointment only, held in public spaces (outside of a hospital, clinic, or office setting), and only last an average of 10 to 15 minutes.

Joyce Wedemeyer, Director of Sales and Marketing at PFI, says "This move to digitalization in promotional efforts is something that we can expect to see across pharmaceutical companies worldwide."

"COVID-19 restrictions have caused companies to reassess their promotional strategies, and the move to digital methods has proven to be a fitting solution," says Wedemeyer.

In addition to the five major European countries, the Oncology benchmarking study was also conducted in the United States this year. The US Oncology report was completed in May 2022.

For more information on the reports mentioned above, please contact Joyce Wedemeyer at Joyce.Wedemeyer@pharmaforceintl.com or by phone at 610-370-2906.

PharmaForce International (PFI) is a competitive intelligence firm with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries. PFI has become the market leader in commercial operations benchmarking and competitive intelligence.

