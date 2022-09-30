AUGUSTA GOLD ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ITS ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING

VANCOUVER, B.C., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) ("Augusta Gold" or the "Company") announces that all matters presented for approval at Augusta Gold's annual shareholder meeting held today, as more particularly set out in the Company's Management Information Circular and Proxy Statement dated August 15, 2022, have been approved. These matters included:

Augusta Logo (CNW Group/Augusta Gold Corp.) (PRNewswire)

Electing each of the Company's six nominees as directors of the Company;

Re-appointing Davidson & Company LLP as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration; and

Approving the repricing of certain Company stock options.

A summary of the results for the election of the Company's directors is provided below:

Name of Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Number % Number % John Boehner 40,280,915 99.98 % 8,529 0.02 % Lenard Boggio 40,158,112 99.67 % 131,332 0.33 % Daniel Earle 40,158,407 99.67 % 131,037 0.33 % Poonam Puri 40,162,485 99.68 % 126,959 0.32 % Donald R. Taylor 40,158,252 99.67 % 131,192 0.33 % Richard Warke 40,279,592 99.98 % 9,852 0.02 %

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.