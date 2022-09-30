Dayton Market Welcomes New Rally House Store

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dayton, OH, market is currently home to a handful of Rally House stores, and the company is excited to extend its presence in the area with the latest storefront in Huber Heights. Area fans can count on Rally House Huber Heights for an impressive assortment of quality sports apparel and distinctive locally inspired products from the industry's top brand names, ensuring everyone can represent their teams and hometown attractions.

Rally House is a specialty sports boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL and MLS teams. We also carry local novelties and regional-inspired apparel, gifts and food. With locations in the Midwest, South and Northeast, we bring stylish sports apparel and unique team gifts to cities where fans live, work and cheer. (PRNewswire)

Numerous high-performing pro and college teams surround Dayton, OH, resulting in a diverse mix of loyal fans. "Our team at Rally House Huber Heights is proud to offer a broad selection of merchandise and apparel for all the devoted fans in the area," explains District Manager Teri Hauenschild. "And we can't wait to help these diehard supporters find their favorite jerseys, hats, accessories, and other gear to boast their team colors and dedication!"

Customers can shop with confidence at Rally House Huber Heights, as the store stocks products from reliable brand names, such as Nike, New Era, and Mitchell & Ness, to name a few. Furthermore, this new Rally House location carries a wide array of professional and collegiate teams, including area favorites like the Bengals, Browns, Reds, Ohio State Buckeyes, Dayton Flyers, Kentucky Wildcats, and more.

Rally House Huber Heights recognizes that residents and tourists have a lot to like about the area, which is why the store offers local apparel and gifts to represent the city of Dayton and the state of Ohio. Patrons can shop all sorts of localized merchandise incorporating stand-out designs, especially from the renowned RALLY Brand™.

Each time a customer visits Rally House Huber Heights, they'll experience phenomenal customer service and have plenty of products to browse. Still, there's a full inventory available online at www.rallyhouse.com, with shipping options to every state.

To keep up with store updates and news, customers can visit www.rallyhouse.com/rally-house-huber-heights or follow the store on Facebook (@RallyHuberHeights) and Instagram (@rallyhuberheights).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 125+ locations across 13 states.

CONTACT:

Teri Hauenschild, District Manager

thauenschild@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rally House