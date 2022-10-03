Charleston County Teen Driver Safety Week Events

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Every 1.6 hours, a South Carolina teen driver is injured or killed in a car crash. The National Safety Council Southeastern Chapter (SCNSC) and State Farm are partnering with the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD SC) to help students develop safer driving habits. Leading up to National Teen Driver Safety Week, the Distracted Driving Simulator event will visit the Charleston area to bring students a hands-on, outdoor learning experience.

Monday, October 3 @ The Citadel

Tuesday, October 4 @ Lucy Beckham High School

Wednesday, October 5 @ Lucy Beckham High School

Thursday, October 6 @ Palmetto Christian Academy

SCNSC's Distracted Driving Simulator uses virtual reality technology to create manual, cognitive and visual distractions behind-the-wheel to show students the deadly consequences of distracted driving. Mount Pleasant PD will conduct mock traffic stops to show young drivers how to prepare and respond if they are pulled over by a police officer. MADD SC will host trivia tournaments for students, and we'll also have a golf cart cone course for students to navigate while wearing Fatal Vision goggle to simulate alcohol or marijuana impairment.

"Protecting and educating young drivers is a significant focus of State Farm philanthropy," said State Farm Vice President-Agency Kelli Taylor. "Almost 60% of teen crashes are caused by distracted driving, and we want to end this epidemic in South Carolina. State Farm is proud to support SCNSC and the Distracted Driving Simulator program, and we look forward to reaching teens across the state during this fun and innovative educational event."

"The first few years of driving are the most dangerous time in a young person's life, and the Distracted Driving Simulator is helping to save lives. We are deeply grateful for State Farm's support," said Todd Buehrig, Executive Director, SCNSC. "Not only has their generosity helped fund and launch this program, but their agents volunteer their time in the community year-round to help us educate young drivers."

Press are invited to attend events between 9am-3:00pm. Contact Taylor Harrison at (803) 337-6407 or tharrison@scnsc.org before arrival.

About Southeastern Chapter National Safety Council:

SCNSC is a nonprofit, membership organization based in Irmo, SC. The Council is dedicated to promoting change to eliminate preventable injuries, death and loss in the communities we serve. For more information visit www.scnsc.org or call (803) 732-6778.

