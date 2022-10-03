Concordium partners with Playbase.GG to connect trusted commercial partners to esports teams and gamers

ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordium will connect trusted commercial brands to gamers by partnering with Playbase.GG, a solution by software development company Ragebite, to deliver an Esports 3.0 platform.

The cutting-edge Esports technology from Playbase.GG has been in development for the last six years and will be released in the first quarter of 2023. It was perfected by a team with years of experience in the space, including working with leading brands in the Esports industry such as Logitech and Twitch. With this new venture, Playbase.GG aims to provide gamers with an immersive experience on an Esports 3.0 platform, allowing any stakeholder to enter the Esports industry and establish a business standpoint.

Esports ecosystems notoriously struggle to establish trust between organizers, players, teams, and brands: that's where a new level of trust in stakeholders is needed, and where Concordium, which has a built-in ID designed to balance privacy and accountability, comes in. With the help of smart contracts, and with Concordium's ID layer seamlessly ensuring that each wallet is connected to a real identity, verified through a third party ID provider, Playbase.GG aims to eliminate problems such as fake accounts, fake match score results, unverified or unpaid prize pools, and even prize pools maliciously changed during the tournament playoffs.

"Playbase.GG and Concordium have a partnership that we're thrilled to develop further. The synergy between our two companies is an important moment as it advances the progression of our vision. We're happy to see that the people from Concordium have recognized the potential of Esports, and we look forward to working together on developing a technology to bring better experiences for next-gen gamers and esports 3.0," says Playbase.GG, CEO Boris Batocanin.

