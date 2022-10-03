EBARA Corporation Acquires Hayward Gordon

Transaction combines Hayward Gordon's leading brands in pump and mixer capabilities with EBARA's outstanding technology, infrastructure, and global presence

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - We are pleased to announce that EBARA Corporation Japan (EBARA) has acquired 100% equity of Hayward Gordon L.P. (Hayward Gordon).

Ebara logo (CNW Group/Ebara Corporation) (PRNewswire)

This acquisition is a tremendous opportunity to expand EBARA's product portfolio with Hayward Gordon's heavy-duty process pumps and extensive line of mixers, develop Hayward Gordon's manufacturing capabilities, enhance EBARA and Hayward Gordon's sales network, and further improve our pool of resources of talented experts for the North American market.

"We are excited about the integration of Hayward Gordon into EBARA'S Global Group of Companies, and we look forward to welcoming their customers, partners, and employees to EBARA," said Yusuke Nagatani, newly appointed President and CEO of Hayward Gordon. "Hayward Gordon and EBARA's expanded range of complimentary products, global manufacturing facilities, worldwide sales network, and solid financial standing enables the acquisition to supply a unique and broad range of products and services that make a valuable difference in the marketplace."

"We are delighted to join EBARA, whose values closely align with Hayward Gordon in how we serve our customers, provide opportunities for our people, and our commitment to innovation," said John Hayward, Executive Director of Hayward Gordon.

In the drive to continuously improve products, technologies, and services, EBARA's added investment in the North American market signifies its commitment to providing critical components for the environmental, industrial, and critical infrastructure sectors. This acquisition builds upon EBARA's Founding Spirit of "Netsu to Makoto" (Passion and Dedication) and its corporate philosophy, which states: "We contribute to society through high-quality technologies and services relating to water, air, and the environment."

About EBARA Corporation

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, with more than 17,000 employees around the world, EBARA Corporation is one of the world's leading producers of pumps, compressors, fans, gas turbines, chillers, and semiconductor equipment for the industrial, energy, infrastructure, and environmental sectors.

About Hayward Gordon

Hayward Gordon encompasses three industry-leading brands in the pump and mixer market: Hayward Gordon, Sharpe Mixers, and Scott Turbon Mixer. The Company is a leader in solids handling pumps for water and wastewater treatment and offers one of the broadest lines of industrial and sanitary mixers in North America. Hayward Gordon operates facilities in Halton Hills, ON, Canada (Toronto area) and Adelanto, CA, USA.

Hayward Gordon Group logo (CNW Group/Ebara Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ebara Corporation