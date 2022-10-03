L'Oréal Paris U.S. Releases Limited-Edition Color Riche Lipstick "Red My Lips" in Support of Anti-Street Harassment Initiative

Profits from the new lipstick launch will benefit Stand Up Against Street Harassment, the brand's global cause initiative

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- L'Oréal Paris U.S., the #1 global beauty brand, today announced the launch of a new limited-edition Color Riche lipstick "Red My Lips" in shade "Le Rouge Liberté," as part of its Stand Up Against Street Harassment program in an effort to encourage safe bystander intervention with color expression. The new lipstick, inspired by the brand's work with NGO partner Right To Be, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds* from each lipstick sold to the charity partner, which will help to train more people in how to safely and effectively intervene in situations of street harassment.

L'Oréal Paris has always championed women empowerment by encouraging generations of women to realize their self-worth. In fact, street harassment is the #1 issue faced by women around the world, with 80 percent having experienced sexual harassment in public spaces.1

Together with its international NGO partner, Right To Be, local charity partners, and global divisions of L'Oréal Paris, the beauty brand has joined forces to train everyone in the 5Ds methodology by Right To Be, through training sessions in both public spaces and online at StandUp-US.com. Together with their partners, more than 800,000 people globally have already been trained.

Actions To Safely Intervene Against Street Harassment

Stand Up Against Street Harassment trainings are based on the 5D methodology - an expert-approved set of tools to help onlookers safely intervene when witnessing street harassment. The 5D's include Distract, Delegate, Document, Direct and Delay.

DISTRACT: Pretend to be friends, ask for the time, cause a distraction.

DELEGATE: Find someone in a position of authority or another bystander and ask them to intervene.

DOCUMENT: Either film or write down what is happening, where you are and the date and time. Give this to the person being harassed.

DELAY: Check in with the person being harassed. Acknowledge that what happened was not ok. It is definitely not their fault.

DIRECT: Speak up and call the harasser out. Only use Direct as a last resort to prevent violence. Your safety and the safety of the person being harassed comes first. The 5Ds methodology by Right To Be are 5 actions to safely intervene when witnessing or experiencing street harassment. 97% of Stand Up trainees say it helped them to intervene effectively2

For more information on Stand Up, and to get trained, please visit www.standup-us.com.

*Gross margin, net of marketing expenses. 1 International study conducted in 2021 by L'Oréal Paris with IPSOS with data gathered in 8 countries with over 15,000 participants 2 Social impact survey on Stand Up Against Street Harassment training, conducted by L'Oréal Paris with Ipsos, with data gathered in 4 countries with over 4 967 participants, March 2022.

About Stand Up Against Street Harassment

L'Oréal Paris launched the Stand Up Against Street Harassment program on March 8th, 2020, in partnership with Right To Be (formerly Hollaback!); an international NGO dedicated to ending harassment in all its forms. Stand Up Against Street Harassment is focused on raising awareness about street harassment and training 1.5 million people in Right To Be's 5Ds methodology by the end of 2022. To date, more than 800,000 people have been trained with Stand Up across 37 countries.

About L'Oréal Paris USA

The L'Oréal Paris division of L'Oréal USA, Inc. is a total beauty care brand dedicated to empowering women by offering luxurious and innovative products and services available in the mass market. The brand's signature tagline, "Because I'm Worth It," was born in the United States in 1973 to celebrate the beauty and intrinsic self-worth of women, and for more than 100 years, L'Oréal Paris has been providing women around the world with products in four major beauty categories: hair color, haircare, skincare and cosmetics. With L'Oréal's invention of hair color in 1909, the brand continues to serve as a leading innovator of hair products across color, care, and styling with brands such as Superior Preference, Féria, Colorista, Elvive, the Ever Collection, and Elnett Satin Hairspray. L'Oréal Paris provides scientifically-advanced skincare products that are tested to address individual skin concerns through its renowned brands Revitalift, Pure-Sugar, Pure-Clay, Age Perfect, and Sublime Bronze. L'Oréal Paris' iconic cosmetics include best-seller Voluminous Lash Paradise, as well as the Infallible, True Match, Color Riche, Voluminous, and Visible Lift collections. For more information about L'Oréal Paris and to receive personalized advice, expert tips, and exclusive content, please visit www.lorealparisusa.com or follow on Instagram (@LOrealParis), Twitter (@LOrealParisUSA), Facebook (@LOrealParisUSA), TikTok (@LOrealParisUSA) and Pinterest (@LOrealParisUSA).

