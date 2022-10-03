Prophix Named a Top Construction Technology Firm by Construction Executive Magazine for Second Consecutive Year

Prophix CPM Software recognized in publication's annual list of leading technology providers

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Prophix Software , a global leader in Corporate Performance Management (CPM) software, today announced it was named as one of Construction Executive Magazine's 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms™ for its contributions to innovating the construction industry through advanced technology.

"As the construction industry rebounds from the stop-and-start nature of projects driven by COVID-19, the ability to budget and forecast accurately and efficiently remains paramount for construction leaders," said Alok Ajmera, president and CEO of Prophix. "Prophix's cloud-based CPM software gives construction leaders the flexibility and autonomy to make on-the-fly adjustments as changes happen in real time – offering an important tool to make data-backed decisions that help ensure project success. We are proud CE has recognized Prophix's leadership in providing much-needed financial technology for the construction industry. "

The construction industry continues to be a key market for Prophix as more construction companies migrate their financial planning to the cloud. Organizations including Lee Company, Hatzel & Buehler, Jon M. Hall, Sellen Construction, Encore Electric and CRH Canada all utilize Prophix to manage vital finance operations and improve competitive advantage.

In its September/October 2022 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms. CE asked hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms list.

About Prophix

To empower mid-market companies to achieve their goals, Prophix provides an integrated, cloud-based platform to the Office of Finance; one that delivers planning, budgeting, reporting, forecasting and consolidation solutions. With Prophix, finance leaders improve profitability and minimize risk and put the focus back on what matters most – uncovering business opportunities. Prophix supports the future with AI innovations that adapt to meet the strategic realities of more than 2,600 active customers, globally, who rely on Prophix to deliver tangible business outcomes and transform the way they work. For more information, visit www.prophix.com .

About Construction Executive

Now in its 20th year of publication, Construction Executive is the leading trade magazine about the business of construction. In its September/October 2022 issue, CE published a comprehensive list of The Top Construction Technology Firms™. CE developed The Top Construction Technology Firms™ list by asking hundreds of firms that provide technology and software solutions for the construction industry to complete a nomination form. The information collected included: 1) the firm's product offerings specific to the AEC industry; 2) the user profile (type and size of firm for which each product is recommended); 3) how each product is sold (by seat, user, license and/or project, etc.); and 4) the number of active users within the past 12 months (by individual users and/or companies). There was no fee to participate and not every firm that completed the nomination form made this curated list. After carefully scrutinizing the data collected, CE developed its 2022 Top Construction Technology Firms list. For more information, contact surveys@magazinexperts.com. Note: Some technology firms that did not submit the nomination form by the deadline were included for the sake of completeness.

