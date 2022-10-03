TIGER INFRASTRUCTURE PARTNERS APPOINTS DANIELLE J. HUNT AS CHIEF CORPORATE COUNSEL

NEW YORK and LONDON, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Infrastructure Partners, a leading middle market investor focused on providing transformational growth capital to enable the infrastructure of tomorrow, today announced the appointment of Danielle J. Hunt as Chief Corporate Counsel, effective October 1, 2022. Hunt joins Tiger from Allianz Global Investors, where she was Director and Associate General Counsel and served as both Global Head of Alternative Transactions Legal and Head of US Institutional Legal.

Tiger CEO Emil W. Henry, Jr. said, "Danielle Hunt's addition accelerates our recent focus on investment in the human capital vital to the success of our growth capital strategy. Her extensive experience in corporate and transactional legal matters will be of great benefit to our firm, investors and portfolio companies."

At Allianz Global Investors, Hunt led legal teams responsible for supporting the firm's Private Markets platform focused on private equity and infrastructure investments across the US, Europe, and Asia. Hunt had leadership roles in various aspects of the platform's legal needs, including transaction structuring, regulatory compliance, fund formation and strategic acquisitions.

Prior to joining Allianz Global Investors in 2017, Hunt was with the Project, Energy & Infrastructure Finance Group at Milbank LLP, a leading international law firm responsible for high-profile transactions in capital markets as well as project and transportation finance. At Milbank, she was a lead attorney on a series of complex transactions across multiple jurisdictions and infrastructure asset classes, with a focus on project and structured financings and acquisitions, representing major international financial institutions, sponsors and developers.

Hunt's appointment continues Tiger's recent investment in the human capital required to support its hands-on approach to creating value and better serve its base of institutional investors, including the additions of Andrew Harris as Head of Investor Relations and ESG and three new operating partners with expertise in its areas of investment focus: Steve Holliday, Christine Weydig, and Graham Sharp.

Tiger Infrastructure Partners is a leading middle market investor focused on providing transformational growth capital to enable the infrastructure of tomorrow. Tiger targets superior risk-adjusted returns for its investors by employing the firm's value-add approach to growth investments across the Digital Infrastructure, Energy Transition and Transportation sectors in North America and Europe, where significant tailwinds are driving demand for new infrastructure. For more information, visit www.tigerinfrastructure.com.

