Epic Pass and Telluride Ski Resort Extend Long-Term Partnership

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Vail Resorts and Telluride Ski & Golf jointly announced a multi-year extension of their partnership that began in 2018. With this extension, Epic Pass, Epic 4-7 Day Pass (with All Resort Access) and Epic Adaptive Pass guests will continue to have access to the renowned destination of Telluride.

Telluride (PRNewswire)

"Telluride is a special and unique destination for travelers around the world – and we are proud to extend our partnership," said Ryan Bennett, Chief Marketing Officer of Vail Resorts. "With Telluride on select Epic Pass products, Pass Holders can have access to six unique and incredible resorts in Colorado – which means great choice for locals and destination skiers and riders alike."

Telluride is in Colorado's San Juan Mountains which boast some of ski country's most incredible terrain with the highest concentration of 13,000- and 14,000-foot peaks in North America. In addition to breathtaking views, the resort has a variety of terrain making it an incredible destination for experts and beginners alike.

The partnership provides the following access:

Epic Pass ($879) and the Epic Adaptive Pass ($421) will continue to provide seven days of skiing and riding at Telluride with no blackout dates. Once the seven days have been used, those pass holders can get 50% off lift tickets at Telluride.

Epic 4-Day, 5-Day, 6-Day or 7-Day Passes with All Resort Access (starting at $362 ) can also be used at Telluride. After all days are used on those passes, regardless of the resort at which they were redeemed, Epic 4-7 Day Pass Holders can get 20% off additional lift tickets at Telluride. The Epic Adaptive 5-Day Pass (Unrestricted with All Resort Access) also includes Telluride access and is priced at $249 .

Telluride Season Pass holders and Telluride Ski & Golf Club Members with full winter benefits will receive 50 percent off lift tickets at all Vail Resorts owned mountain resorts.

2022/23 Epic Pass products are on sale now at EpicPass.com and prices increase Oct. 9. All Epic Passes are non-refundable except through Epic Coverage, which provides refunds for certain resort closures and personal events such as job loss, injury or illness. Epic Coverage is provided at no additional cost and Pass Holders should review the Epic Coverage Terms and Conditions. Lift tickets are fully refundable but do not provide the value or multi-resort access of passes.

Specific agreement details between Vail Resorts and Telluride Ski Resort were not released.

About Telluride Ski Resort

Telluride Ski Resort is privately owned by the Horning family and offers visitors an unparalleled combination of world-renowned ski terrain, spectacular scenery, unspoiled character, and signature hospitality. Nestled in the 13,000 and 14,000 foot peaks of Colorado's majestic San Juan Mountains, the acclaimed resort offers over 2,000 skiing acres with some of the most legendary terrain in the Northern Hemisphere. During the winter, nonstop flights to Montrose-Telluride Regional Airport (MTJ) are available from 10 U.S. cities. For more information visit, www.tellurideskiresort.com.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com, or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.