Groundbreaking Book Unveils The Risk-Taking Habits Fueling Top Achievers, Offering Life-Changing Applications For Work And Life

A seminal new study that provides an intimate portrait of risk and its meaning was released today from risk researchers Alan Ying and Doug Schneider and Amplify Publishing Group. The Risk Paradox: Life Lessons from 102 Amazing Risk Takers is the first book of its kind—no other work has gathered such extensive qualitative research on risk taking to provide life-changing applications for business and life. The book is on sale now via Amazon , Barnes & Noble , Amplify Publishing , and more.

In The Risk Paradox, Ying and Schneider reveal the secrets behind their analysis of over a hundred high-achieving risk-takers, unveiling the habits behind those at the top of their fields—from Hollywood to finance, from law to healthcare. The conclusion of their research is simply this: taking a risk is the least risky thing you can do to live a fulfilling life.

This book is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding how to harness risk to improve their personal and professional decision-making and delves into understanding risk in all its forms: from identifying risk-taking categories to identifying major risk-taking themes and life lessons. The Risk Paradox provides life stories and analyses to help readers decide when to take a chance and when to play it safe.

"The risk-averse—in business or life—will find these tales very motivating…A thought-provoking and readable field guide to risks and the people who take them," says Kirkus Reviews.

Author Alan Ying dropped out of the cardiothoracic surgery residency program at Duke University to start a software company when he was twenty-eight years old. Since selling that business, he leads, invests in, and serves on the boards of start-ups and public companies. Doug Schneider holds a MBA from Stanford and spent over twenty-five years in high-tech firms, many of them healthcare information technology firms that drove industry expansion. Doug is also the author of the running memoir Ten Marathons: Searching for the Soft Ground in a Hard World.

More information can be found at riskparadox.net.

