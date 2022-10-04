Lyfecycle Debuts Cutting-Edge Self-Destructing Plastic Technology as Official Recovery Bag Sponsor for the Bank of America Chicago Marathon.

The bags presented at the finish line are the world's first plant-based, recyclable and biodegradable bags, designed to tackle ocean plastic pollution.

CHICAGO, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The race to stop ocean plastic pollution is on! This year, the Bank of America Chicago Marathon has partnered with British innovator Polymateria, to debut their Lyfecycle self-destructing plastic technology in the US. Lyfecycle is a one-of-a-kind technology designed to stop plastic on land before it has the chance to reach the ocean.

World's first self-destructing plastic technology debuts in the U.S.

The 40,000 recovery bags, for post-race snacks and refreshments, are designed to be recycled, but if they escaped into the environment, will safely return to nature within two years, leaving no microplastics or toxins behind. The recovery bags pay homage to its time-set biodegradation feature with the headline "this bag is running out of time," in addition to instructions to "recycle this bag before it self-destructs" directly on the bag ( see picture ).

"We're excited to partner with Lyfecycle for the 2022 Bank of America Chicago Marathon," said Bank of America Chicago Marathon Executive Race Director Carey Pinkowski. "Since 2010 our team has worked to incorporate environmentally and socially responsible practices into the production of our events, with the goal of limiting our impact on the communities we run through. Lyfecycle is helping us advance this mission at this year's race by providing recyclable and biodegradable bags at our finish line."

"As an aspiring runner myself, I know what it takes for racers to push boundaries and overcome hurdles," says Lyfecycle Head of Activation Liepa Olsauskaite. "It is in this spirit that we are constantly pushing ourselves to test the limits of what our technology can do. Five years ago it would have seemed impossible to produce a self-destructing plastic bag, and now, the bags that we are debuting at the marathon are not only recyclable and biodegradable, they are also made from renewable plant-derived materials, making it the most sustainable solution on the market."

To raise awareness about plastic pollution and ways to tackle it, Lyfecycle is announcing the launch of #Yrun, a campaign to inspire racers and spectators to share their motivation with others. The campaign Y-run live mural will be located at the 27th Mile Post Race Party, and is an open call for participants to share their stories and what inspires and motivates them to race in 2022.

Lyfecycle is constantly seeking new ways to push the boundaries of what its self-destructing plastic technology can do to support the circular economy. The recovery bags feature the latest advancement, sourcing renewable sugarcane to replace fossil fuels in the manufacturing process. Unlike oil and natural gas, sugarcane is renewable and captures CO2 as it grows, reducing the overall impact the packaging industry has on climate change.

Sourcing and implementing this renewable plant-based material in tandem with Lyfecycle's self-destructing plastic technology marks a significant breakthrough and the first of its kind.

"Bank of America Chicago Marathon is the first running event in the US to launch our unique technology and is part of a larger goal to showcase what this solution can do at scale," added Olsauskaite. "With each event we participate in, we're getting one step closer to stopping 450 million tons of plastic from reaching our oceans by 2040."

ABOUT LYFECYCLE

Lyfecycle is a new solution from British Innovators Polymateria to tackle the global plastic pandemic. The unique Lyfecycle technology allows every chance for recycling to happen and offers a "Plan B" for the 32% of plastic that escapes the circular economy and winds up in the natural environment. Through time-set biodegradation, Lyfecycle products return to nature within two years leaving no toxins and microplastics behind.

Lyfecycle packaging solutions give individuals a more easily achievable way to take small actions toward responsible disposal that will have an immediate and global positive impact on the environment. Through collaborative partnerships, awareness building, and scientific innovation, Lyfecycle's goal is to ignite action and cause a ripple effect that will solve ocean pollution, and leave the planet in a better place for generations to come.

