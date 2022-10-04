Miami Beach Announces Upcoming Events and Experiences in Honor of Recent World Tourism Day

As a recent award-winning city destination, Miami Beach prepares for a season of activities – from enhanced art exhibitions to a delicious, beachfront food festival

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Miami Beach, recently recognized by the World Travel Awards as "North America's Leading City Destination," is ready to welcome travelers in honor of last week's World Tourism Day with a line up of new, unique and renowned experiences. Starting this month and through the end of the year, Miami Beach will host a variety of activities and exhibitions including the annual South Beach Seafood Festival, the largest-ever No Vacancy, Miami Beach art exhibition and the most expansive Art Basel showcase to date.

As a recent award-winning city destination, Miami Beach prepares for a season of activities – from enhanced art exhibitions to a delicious, beachfront food festival. (PRNewswire)

"Every day is World Tourism Day on Miami Beach and we are committed to continuing to bring diverse events and celebrations to the destination that have been designed to bring our community and travelers together," says Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). "Miami Beach is poised to deliver an engaging collection of events that span traveler interests and cater to art lovers, hotel hoppers, seafood fanatics and beyond. We understand differentiating traveler styles and look forward to creating new memories with our destination visitors through activations that are bigger and better than ever."

For those ready to plan their next Miami Beach stay, the 10th annual South Beach Seafood Festival will return October 19-22nd, serving up succulent seafood variations and giving back to the community through donations to the EAT SMART program, an initiative that provides healthy meals and nutritional guidance to Florida's youth within the Miami Dade County public school system. As one of the "Top 5 Specialty Festivals" in the county, "seafoodies" can kick off the official start of the stone crab season as they enjoy creations from culinary masterminds on the sands of South Beach over a four-day celebration.

Prefer to hotel hop and take in artistic inspiration? The 2022 edition of No Vacancy, Miami Beach, a collaboration with the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority and The City of Miami Beach, is set to be the largest exhibition yet that will showcase 12 artists at 12 iconic Miami Beach hotels. On display from November 17 to December 8, visitors are encouraged to view all installations and vote to help award a public prize winner that will be announced on closing day. Visit mbartsandculture.org for a full list of the third edition's artists and participating hotels. Travelers can also double down on Miami Beach's art scene during the 20th anniversary edition of Art Basel Miami Beach. As the largest art fair in the United States, this year will be the largest edition ever featuring 238 exhibitors representing work from 38 countries and territories between December 1-3 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. Full fair details and list of exhibitors and galleries can be found at www.artbasel.com/miamibeach.

"As travelers make plans for the remaining months of the year, we hope they will find inspiration in the events and activities that are set to make Miami Beach a hot spot for inspiration this fall and winter," adds Grisette Marcos, Executive Director of the MBVCA. "Extending beyond the natural shoreline and famous beaches that attract visitors from around the globe, these upcoming experiences give visitors a first-hand look and taste of our city's love for all things food, art and design."

For more information on Miami Beach's upcoming seasonal events and activities download the free, award-winning Experience Miami Beach App. Follow @experiencemiamibeach on Instagram and Facebook for the most up-to-date details and insider recommendations.

Contact: Private Label Marketing, mbvca@privatelabel-marketing.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority